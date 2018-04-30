[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean presidential office says that North Korea has agreed to close its nuclear test site in May. It said the North made the commitment during Friday’s inter-Korean summit, and that Pyongyang would open the process to the outside world. It said experts and the media would be invited to oversee and verify the process.



During the closed-door morning session of the inter-Korean summit on Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un offered to close down his country's nuclear test site in May. South Korea's presidential office also cited the North's plan to invite experts and journalists from South Korea and the United States for a transparent disclosure of the dismantlement. The location the North Korean leader spoke of is the Punggye-ri test site in Hamkyungbuk-do Province where six nuclear tests were conducted in the past. The closure will be completed next month, most likely before the North holds summit talks with Washington. The agreement to close down the test site and reveal the process was not coordinated between the two Koreas beforehand and was brought up for the first time during the two leaders' conversations. President Moon Jae-in immediately welcomed the North's decision, and the two sides will discuss a detailed timetable as soon as Pyongyang is prepared to do so. Kim Jong-un also said the painful history of war should never be repeated and affirmed his pledge against using military force.

Denuclearization Pledge

