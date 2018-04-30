[Anchor Lead]



At the inter-Korean summit, North Korean leader told President Moon Jae-in that he would give up his nuclear weapons in exchange for a security guarantee for his regime. Seoul and the international community are cautiously appraising Pyongyang’s apparent desire to pursue economic development and recognition as a member of the international community by establishing diplomatic ties with the U.S.



The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made it clear to President Moon Jae-in at the summit that there is no reason for North Korea to have nuclear weapons if the regime's existence is guaranteed.



[Soundbite] Yoon Young-chan(Senior Presidential Secretary for Public Relations) : "Kim said there would be reason for N. Korea to live in difficulty with nuclear weapons if it builds trust with the U.S. and promises to end the war and agree on a non-aggression pact."



Experts believe that Kim mentioned a peace treaty and a guarantee of the regime's security ahead of the summit between Pyongyang and Washington in return for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. His remark about why North Korea would suffer for having nuclear weapons is in line with his announcement at the recent Plenary Meeting of the Worker's Party Central Committee where he said all efforts will be focused on economic development instead of on both the nuclear program and economy. Experts project that Kim is expecting some concrete countermeasures from the United States to achieve the country's new strategic goal. He hopes that the denuclearization and normalization of ties between North Korea and the U.S. would lead to the removal of international sanctions and realization of the new economy-building policy. As Kim has publicly shown his hand of de-nuclearizing in return for the regime's guaranteed existence, the negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington ahead of the summit have come to a critical juncture.

What N. Korea Wants

