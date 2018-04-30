[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has unveiled plans to re-adjust the North's current time zone to match South Korea's. Pyongyang abruptly turned back the clock by 30 minutes in 2015. But in a conciliatory move, the regime will return to the same timezone as Seoul later this week.



[Pkg]



The leaders of the two Koreas are shaking hands. The historic meeting of the two Korean leaders was relayed around the world at 9:30 a.m. Friday. But in North Korea, it was reported as 9 a.m.



[Soundbite] Korean Central TV(N. Korea, Apr. 28) : "Leader Kim Jong-un left Panmungak at 9 a.m. and has reached the Panmunjeom division line."



This is because the North follows its own Pyongyang Time which is 30 minutes behind South Korea's. The tree planting ceremony and the dinner banquet began at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 pm respectively. Key events of the summit began not on the hour but at half past, a move appeared to be considerate of North Korea's time zone. However, this 30 minute gap between the two Koreas will now disappear.



[Soundbite] Yoon Young-chan(Senior Presidential Secretary for Public Relations) : "Chairman Kim said that Pyongyang Time, which is 30 minutes behind, will be adjusted to match S. Korean time."



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made this pledge to President Moon Jae-in saying that it pained his heart to see the two different clocks of Seoul and Pyongyang in the waiting room at the Peace House on the southern side of the border village where the summit took place. He also said that the North and South are the on same land so why should the time be different between two areas that he crossed over in just a few meters. When the North switched to Pyongyang time, it did so through an ordinance revision by the Supreme People's Assembly, which is similar to revising the law in South Korean terms. Converting it back to match South Korean time is expected to require a similar procedure.

Resetting Pyongyang Time

입력 2018.04.30 (15:00) 수정 2018.04.30 (15:44) News Today

