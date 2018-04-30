[Anchor Lead]



A former aide of Democratic Party Representative Kim Kyoung-soo was summoned for questioning by the police in regards to the Druking online opinion rigging scandal. He was grilled on why he received money from the online political pundit and whether the lawmaker had anything to do with the allegation.



A former aide of Democratic Party Representative Kim Kyoung-soo who was summoned for questioning is a 49-year-old man surnamed Han. Han was found to have received five million won in cash from a close associate of Druking under the user ID of "Seongwon" last September, but returned the money when Druking was arrested by the police last month. Both the giver and recipient of the money testified that it was just a loan, but the police are not convinced. The police plan to grill the ex-aide on whether the five million won had anything to do with the online comment manipulation scandal or job favors. Depending on the findings, the former aide will be slapped with the charges of violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, or receiving bribes. The police is also continuing its data analysis to find out whether Druking had been involved in more internet comment manipulation schemes in addition to what has already been confirmed. Moreover, the police also plan to conduct a search and seizure operation on a TV Chosun reporter who is accused of stealing a tablet PC belonging to Druking's online community while covering the political blogger.

Online Opinion Rigging

입력 2018.04.30 (15:02) 수정 2018.04.30 (15:44) News Today

