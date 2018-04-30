KBS NEWS

뉴스

김정은 도보다리 대화 분석, 영상 속 ‘입모양’보니…
김정은 도보다리서 한 말은? 영상 속 ‘입모양’ 분석해보니…
이번 남북정상회담에서 가장 인상 깊었던 장면은 도보다리 벤치에 앉아 두 정상이 장시간 단독면담을...
[팩트체크] “청와대, 판문점 선언문에 ‘해방’ 넣었다 의도적으로 고쳤다?”
[팩트체크] “靑, 판문점 선언문에 ‘해방’ 넣었다 의도적 고쳤다?”
"남북 정상이 발표한 '판문점 선언문'에서 이상한 단어가 발견됐다"는 내용의 영상 뉴스 콘텐츠...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Online Opinion Rigging
입력 2018.04.30 (15:02) | 수정 2018.04.30 (15:44) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Online Opinion Rigging 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

A former aide of Democratic Party Representative Kim Kyoung-soo was summoned for questioning by the police in regards to the Druking online opinion rigging scandal. He was grilled on why he received money from the online political pundit and whether the lawmaker had anything to do with the allegation.

[Pkg]

A former aide of Democratic Party Representative Kim Kyoung-soo who was summoned for questioning is a 49-year-old man surnamed Han. Han was found to have received five million won in cash from a close associate of Druking under the user ID of "Seongwon" last September, but returned the money when Druking was arrested by the police last month. Both the giver and recipient of the money testified that it was just a loan, but the police are not convinced. The police plan to grill the ex-aide on whether the five million won had anything to do with the online comment manipulation scandal or job favors. Depending on the findings, the former aide will be slapped with the charges of violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, or receiving bribes. The police is also continuing its data analysis to find out whether Druking had been involved in more internet comment manipulation schemes in addition to what has already been confirmed. Moreover, the police also plan to conduct a search and seizure operation on a TV Chosun reporter who is accused of stealing a tablet PC belonging to Druking's online community while covering the political blogger.
  • Online Opinion Rigging
    • 입력 2018.04.30 (15:02)
    • 수정 2018.04.30 (15:44)
    News Today
Online Opinion Rigging
[Anchor Lead]

A former aide of Democratic Party Representative Kim Kyoung-soo was summoned for questioning by the police in regards to the Druking online opinion rigging scandal. He was grilled on why he received money from the online political pundit and whether the lawmaker had anything to do with the allegation.

[Pkg]

A former aide of Democratic Party Representative Kim Kyoung-soo who was summoned for questioning is a 49-year-old man surnamed Han. Han was found to have received five million won in cash from a close associate of Druking under the user ID of "Seongwon" last September, but returned the money when Druking was arrested by the police last month. Both the giver and recipient of the money testified that it was just a loan, but the police are not convinced. The police plan to grill the ex-aide on whether the five million won had anything to do with the online comment manipulation scandal or job favors. Depending on the findings, the former aide will be slapped with the charges of violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, or receiving bribes. The police is also continuing its data analysis to find out whether Druking had been involved in more internet comment manipulation schemes in addition to what has already been confirmed. Moreover, the police also plan to conduct a search and seizure operation on a TV Chosun reporter who is accused of stealing a tablet PC belonging to Druking's online community while covering the political blogger.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Resetting Pyongyang Time
  2. 다음기사 Getting More Vitamin D
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.김정은 도보다리 대화 분석, 영상 속 ‘입모양’보니…
  2. 2.국민 94% “2018 남북정상회담 성과 있었다”
  3. 3.“靑, 판문점 선언문에 ‘해방’ 넣었다 고쳤다?”
  4. 4.CCTV 속 천상여자 절도범…잡고 보니 ‘상남자?’
  5. 5.공천 탈락 자해 소동…억울함은 이해하지만 제발 좀
  6. 6.강도가 방심한 0.5초…손님은 그 틈을 노렸다
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
크랩
K-Star
KBS NEWS SNS
[공지사항]KBS 뉴스 시스템 작업 안내 (4/19, 목) 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 김태형
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.