김정은 도보다리 대화 분석, 영상 속 '입모양'보니…
김정은 도보다리서 한 말은? 영상 속 '입모양' 분석해보니…
이번 남북정상회담에서 가장 인상 깊었던 장면은 도보다리 벤치에 앉아 두 정상이 장시간 단독면담을...
[팩트체크] "청와대, 판문점 선언문에 '해방' 넣었다 의도적으로 고쳤다?"
[팩트체크] "靑, 판문점 선언문에 '해방' 넣었다 의도적 고쳤다?"
"남북 정상이 발표한 '판문점 선언문'에서 이상한 단어가 발견됐다"는 내용의 영상 뉴스 콘텐츠...

Getting More Vitamin D
입력 2018.04.30 (15:04) | 수정 2018.04.30 (15:44)
[Anchor Lead]

The sun and the warm weather are luring people out of their homes to enjoy more outdoor activities this spring. Exposure to sunlight is a great way for your body to get the vitamin D you need. A study shows that nine out of ten South Koreans exhibit vitamin D deficiency, as they spend more and more time indoors.

[Pkg]

This 22-year-old office worker works indoors all day long. The concentration of vitamin D in her is measured to be far lower than the recommended level of 20. With the serious shortage of vitamin D, her bone density is low and even near the level of osteoporosis, although she is in her 20s.

[Soundbite] Yang Seo-hee(Gyeonggi-do Province Resident) : "I am rarely exposed to the sun, as I come to work early in the morning and return home in the evening."

A study conducted by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more than 90 percent of South Korean adults are showing a shortage of vitamin D. Exposure to sunlight promotes the generation of vitamin D. However, more people lack vitamin D, as they spend greater time indoors and use sun screen. Vitamin D is responsible for intestinal absorption of calcium to help strengthen bones and form muscles. It is also essential for maintaining immunity. Vitamin D is contained in sun-dried shiitake mushrooms, salmon and tuna. The recommended level is met when 200 grams of the nutrient is consumed daily. People are advised to take nutritional supplements containing 1,000 international units of vitamin D if they have insufficient exposure to sunlight and a resulting shortage of the nutrient.
