The latest inter-Korean summit has created an unexpected buzz around nangmyeon, cold noodles from Pyongyang. Nangmyeon restaurants in South Korea enjoyed a business boom over the weekend, packed with customers who treated themselves to the North Korean delicacy.



Amid warmer weather on the weekend, long lines formed in front of restaurants specializing in Pyongyang-style naengmyeon, or cold noodles.



[Soundbite] Cho Dong-soon(Seoul Resident) : "I came to eat Pyongyang-style naengmyeon after hearing of its fame."



Garnishes sit atop noodles soaked in clear broth. Both adults and children savor the noodles' mild but deep flavor. The kitchen is hectic and busy. The staffers are busy washing long noodles with not even a brief moment to rest.



[Soundbite] Chung Hyun-choon(Restaurant Employee) : "Today is about twice as busy as usual. It seems that more customers are coming today, as Pyongyang-style naengmyeon was served at the summit dinner yesterday."



People enjoy Pyongyang-style naengmyeon in groups with their families and friends. Deeply moved by the historic summit last Friday, they are now cherishing a little wish.



[Soundbite] Park Jong-won(Seoul Resident) : "I would run to Okryukwan restaurant in Pyongyang right away to eat naengmyeon if we were able to visit North Korea even before unification."



Singer Yoon Do-hyun posted a photo from the summit dinner on his social media account after attending it. Pyongyang naengmyeon is gaining a great deal of popularity, following the touching moments of the latest inter-Korean summit.

Cold Noodle Buzz

