KBS NEWS

뉴스

김정은 도보다리 대화 분석, 영상 속 ‘입모양’보니…
김정은 도보다리서 한 말은? 영상 속 ‘입모양’ 분석해보니…
이번 남북정상회담에서 가장 인상 깊었던 장면은 도보다리 벤치에 앉아 두 정상이 장시간 단독면담을...
[팩트체크] “청와대, 판문점 선언문에 ‘해방’ 넣었다 의도적으로 고쳤다?”
[팩트체크] “靑, 판문점 선언문에 ‘해방’ 넣었다 의도적 고쳤다?”
"남북 정상이 발표한 '판문점 선언문'에서 이상한 단어가 발견됐다"는 내용의 영상 뉴스 콘텐츠...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Cold Noodle Buzz
입력 2018.04.30 (15:05) | 수정 2018.04.30 (15:44) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Cold Noodle Buzz 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The latest inter-Korean summit has created an unexpected buzz around nangmyeon, cold noodles from Pyongyang. Nangmyeon restaurants in South Korea enjoyed a business boom over the weekend, packed with customers who treated themselves to the North Korean delicacy.

[Pkg]

Amid warmer weather on the weekend, long lines formed in front of restaurants specializing in Pyongyang-style naengmyeon, or cold noodles.

[Soundbite] Cho Dong-soon(Seoul Resident) : "I came to eat Pyongyang-style naengmyeon after hearing of its fame."

Garnishes sit atop noodles soaked in clear broth. Both adults and children savor the noodles' mild but deep flavor. The kitchen is hectic and busy. The staffers are busy washing long noodles with not even a brief moment to rest.

[Soundbite] Chung Hyun-choon(Restaurant Employee) : "Today is about twice as busy as usual. It seems that more customers are coming today, as Pyongyang-style naengmyeon was served at the summit dinner yesterday."

People enjoy Pyongyang-style naengmyeon in groups with their families and friends. Deeply moved by the historic summit last Friday, they are now cherishing a little wish.

[Soundbite] Park Jong-won(Seoul Resident) : "I would run to Okryukwan restaurant in Pyongyang right away to eat naengmyeon if we were able to visit North Korea even before unification."

Singer Yoon Do-hyun posted a photo from the summit dinner on his social media account after attending it. Pyongyang naengmyeon is gaining a great deal of popularity, following the touching moments of the latest inter-Korean summit.
  • Cold Noodle Buzz
    • 입력 2018.04.30 (15:05)
    • 수정 2018.04.30 (15:44)
    News Today
Cold Noodle Buzz
[Anchor Lead]

The latest inter-Korean summit has created an unexpected buzz around nangmyeon, cold noodles from Pyongyang. Nangmyeon restaurants in South Korea enjoyed a business boom over the weekend, packed with customers who treated themselves to the North Korean delicacy.

[Pkg]

Amid warmer weather on the weekend, long lines formed in front of restaurants specializing in Pyongyang-style naengmyeon, or cold noodles.

[Soundbite] Cho Dong-soon(Seoul Resident) : "I came to eat Pyongyang-style naengmyeon after hearing of its fame."

Garnishes sit atop noodles soaked in clear broth. Both adults and children savor the noodles' mild but deep flavor. The kitchen is hectic and busy. The staffers are busy washing long noodles with not even a brief moment to rest.

[Soundbite] Chung Hyun-choon(Restaurant Employee) : "Today is about twice as busy as usual. It seems that more customers are coming today, as Pyongyang-style naengmyeon was served at the summit dinner yesterday."

People enjoy Pyongyang-style naengmyeon in groups with their families and friends. Deeply moved by the historic summit last Friday, they are now cherishing a little wish.

[Soundbite] Park Jong-won(Seoul Resident) : "I would run to Okryukwan restaurant in Pyongyang right away to eat naengmyeon if we were able to visit North Korea even before unification."

Singer Yoon Do-hyun posted a photo from the summit dinner on his social media account after attending it. Pyongyang naengmyeon is gaining a great deal of popularity, following the touching moments of the latest inter-Korean summit.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Getting More Vitamin D
  2. 다음기사 Unique Hobby Groups
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.김정은 도보다리 대화 분석, 영상 속 ‘입모양’보니…
  2. 2.국민 94% “2018 남북정상회담 성과 있었다”
  3. 3.“靑, 판문점 선언문에 ‘해방’ 넣었다 고쳤다?”
  4. 4.CCTV 속 천상여자 절도범…잡고 보니 ‘상남자?’
  5. 5.공천 탈락 자해 소동…억울함은 이해하지만 제발 좀
  6. 6.강도가 방심한 0.5초…손님은 그 틈을 노렸다
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
크랩
K-Star
KBS NEWS SNS
[공지사항]KBS 뉴스 시스템 작업 안내 (4/19, 목) 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 김태형
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.