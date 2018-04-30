KBS NEWS

김정은 도보다리 대화 분석, 영상 속 ‘입모양’보니…
김정은 도보다리서 한 말은? 영상 속 ‘입모양’ 분석해보니…
이번 남북정상회담에서 가장 인상 깊었던 장면은 도보다리 벤치에 앉아 두 정상이 장시간 단독면담을...
[팩트체크] “청와대, 판문점 선언문에 ‘해방’ 넣었다 의도적으로 고쳤다?”
[팩트체크] “靑, 판문점 선언문에 ‘해방’ 넣었다 의도적 고쳤다?”
"남북 정상이 발표한 '판문점 선언문'에서 이상한 단어가 발견됐다"는 내용의 영상 뉴스 콘텐츠...

Unique Hobby Groups
입력 2018.04.30 (15:07) | 수정 2018.04.30 (15:44) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

There are tons of clubs and associations available for people of similar interests to gather and enjoy their hobby together. Today we introduce some of the more unique hobby groups that are out there that might pique your interest.

[Pkg]

Do you feel the artist's dedication from the canvas? A handsome man is taking shape. You guessed it. It is actor Park Bo-gum. The painter appears very professional.

[Soundbite] Park Yun-seon(Instructor) : "Homemakers who have time during the day gather here and draw pop art paintings."

Pop art is a genre that expresses daily motifs in an art form that's easy to grasp and also amusing. A group of housewives is immersed in the allure of pop art. They've been gathering for 4 years now. Though it may be just a hobby, the women even held their first exhibition last year. Some 100 members are part of this active group along with their instructor. Pop art is really accessible to anyone. This spring, why not create your own artwork? Let's move on to the next hobby club on our list, and head outdoors where the warm spring sunlight greets us. Everyone here is holding baskets. What are they up to?

[Soundbite] Baek Hyang-joo(Member) : "Our members all own Level One certification on organized storage skills. We are doing volunteer work."

These folks started out helping others clean and organize their homes as a hobby. But now they've become experts with certifications. They all met at a training institute for women two years ago, and worked hard to earn the license. Ever since, they have been donating their talents. In connection with the local city hall, they look for people in need of organizing, and they perform the cumbersome and tricky task of tidying up one's home. With their expert know-how, they arrange and organize one client's closets and wardrobe. Wow, it looks much better now. Now we head to the shoe rack. We all tend to take off our shoes in disorderly fashion. If this pattern continues, finding a single pair can become quite a challenge. Well there is a way to tackle this. First, take out all the shoes. Wow there's a lot of shoes here. Then divide the rack into sections such as the top, bottom and middle. Shoes you rarely wear go on the top shelf. The middle and bottom shelves are filled in, in accordance with the different heights of the family members. Thanks to the experts, the shoes are now perfectly organized. Next, setting itself is rather odd. It's in the middle of the night at a car wash. Cars gather one after another. The drivers get out and catch up with one another. Their hobby seems to be related to cars at least.

[Soundbite] Kim Dong-beom(Member) : "This is a group of people who love their cars and like to hand wash them."

They've been together for their 9th year now. Some 500 members gather offline like on this day. They share all sorts of information related to autos. They meet up twice a month for a manual, self-car wash. It may be physically taxing but doing it together makes all the difference.

[Soundbite] Kim Jin-eung(Member) : "We get to share a lot. It's so fun when we meet up."

Any activity enjoyed together with others doubles the fun. Take up a hobby to meet new people and learn something new. Hobby clubs are a great way to spice up daily life!
