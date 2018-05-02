KBS NEWS

뉴스

“삼성바이오로직스 단숨에 흑자”…분식회계 논란 왜?
“삼성바이오로직스 단숨에 흑자”…분식회계 논란 왜?
4년 연속 적자에 허덕이던 기업이 단숨에 1조 9,000억 원의 흑자를 기록한다. 이 기업이 자회사에...
[단독] 이산가족 상설 면회소 ‘3곳 설치’ 공감…70년 한 풀리나
[단독] 이산가족 상설 면회소 ‘3곳 설치’ 공감…70년 한 풀리나
5만 8천 남북 이산가족들의 염원인 이산가족 상설 면회소 설치가 곧 가시화될 것으로 보입니다. 남북한...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Trilateral Summit
입력 2018.05.02 (15:11) | 수정 2018.05.02 (16:47) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Trilateral Summit 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in will go to Tokyo next week for a trilateral summit with the leaders of China and Japan. Moon will become the first South Korean president to have visited Japan in six and a half years. In Tokyo he will brief Japanese and Chinese officials on the results of the latest inter-Korean summit and discuss cooperation among the three countries to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.

[Pkg]

He’ll sit down with his Japanese counterpart, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as well as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the trilateral summit scheduled for May ninth. The summit will focus on boosting cooperation among the three countries to implement the inter-Korean summit declaration announced at the truce village of Panmunjeom last week. On April 29th, Moon told the Japanese prime minister in a phone call that he would gladly serve as a bridge between North Korea and Japan. On the same day, he sent National Intelligence Service Director Seo Hoon to brief Tokyo on the results of the inter-Korean summit at the request of the Japanese prime minister. There’s speculation that Moon will deliver a message to Abe from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's on the normalization of ties between Pyongyang and Tokyo and the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.
  • Trilateral Summit
    • 입력 2018.05.02 (15:11)
    • 수정 2018.05.02 (16:47)
    News Today
Trilateral Summit
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in will go to Tokyo next week for a trilateral summit with the leaders of China and Japan. Moon will become the first South Korean president to have visited Japan in six and a half years. In Tokyo he will brief Japanese and Chinese officials on the results of the latest inter-Korean summit and discuss cooperation among the three countries to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.

[Pkg]

He’ll sit down with his Japanese counterpart, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as well as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the trilateral summit scheduled for May ninth. The summit will focus on boosting cooperation among the three countries to implement the inter-Korean summit declaration announced at the truce village of Panmunjeom last week. On April 29th, Moon told the Japanese prime minister in a phone call that he would gladly serve as a bridge between North Korea and Japan. On the same day, he sent National Intelligence Service Director Seo Hoon to brief Tokyo on the results of the inter-Korean summit at the request of the Japanese prime minister. There’s speculation that Moon will deliver a message to Abe from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's on the normalization of ties between Pyongyang and Tokyo and the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 [headline]
  2. 다음기사 Border Truce Village
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.갤노트9 보다 10을 기다려라? …내년엔 ‘폴더블 폰’ 출시
  2. 2.성폭력 만연한 국회…‘미투’가 없는 이유는?
  3. 3.‘8명 사망’ 영암 버스, 추락 전 ‘지그재그’ 운행
  4. 4.‘네 번 멈춘 심장’, 구급대원이 사투 끝내 살려내
  5. 5.박진영, 구원파 집회 참석 의혹 반박…“성경공부 모임”
  6. 6.200만 원 짜리 망고…비밀은 “떨어질때까지 기다린다”
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
크랩
K-Star
KBS NEWS SNS
[공지사항]KBS 뉴스 시스템 작업 안내 (4/19, 목) 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 김태형
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.