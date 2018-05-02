KBS NEWS

뉴스

“삼성바이오로직스 단숨에 흑자”…분식회계 논란 왜?
“삼성바이오로직스 단숨에 흑자”…분식회계 논란 왜?
4년 연속 적자에 허덕이던 기업이 단숨에 1조 9,000억 원의 흑자를 기록한다. 이 기업이 자회사에...
[단독] 이산가족 상설 면회소 ‘3곳 설치’ 공감…70년 한 풀리나
[단독] 이산가족 상설 면회소 ‘3곳 설치’ 공감…70년 한 풀리나
5만 8천 남북 이산가족들의 염원인 이산가족 상설 면회소 설치가 곧 가시화될 것으로 보입니다. 남북한...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Border Truce Village
입력 2018.05.02 (15:12) | 수정 2018.05.02 (16:47) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Border Truce Village 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

As the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjeom emerges as the most likely venue for the upcoming U.S.-North Korea summit, attention turns to whether the area will also play host to a following trilateral meeting among the leaders of South and North Korean as well as the United States. Here’s more.

[Pkg]

"Panmunjeom has a considerable meaning as the venue marking a new milestone for peace." This is what Cheong Wa Dae said following President Donald Trump's mention of Panmunjeom as a possible venue for the U.S.-North Korea summit. This response reflects the presidential office's expectations for speedy progress in inter-Korean reconciliation. South Korea's peace road map for the Korean Peninsula envisions a U.S.-North Korea summit resulting in a denuclearization agreement, the end of the Korean War declared at the trilateral summit and officially concluding a peace treaty with China's participation. But Seoul projects that this timetable could speed up dramatically if the summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump takes place at Panmunjeom. In fact, a high-ranking Cheong Wa Dae official said a U.S.-DPRK summit at Panmunjeom could last for two days, hinting at a possible trilateral meeting with South Korea taking part later on. At this rate, however, a summit between Seoul and Washington, which was slated for some time before the meeting between the U.S. and North Korea, may not take place. The U.S.-DPRK talks have been moved up, and if President Trump comes to Panmunjeom, there is no need for President Moon Jae-in to fly to Washington. Cheong Wa Dae remained cautious, saying that the venue and time of the U.S.-North Korea summit are up to the participants, but still indicated its expectations that Panmunjeom, the symbol of division and starting point of the Cold War, could be reinterpreted as the sign of a historic transformation.
  • Border Truce Village
    • 입력 2018.05.02 (15:12)
    • 수정 2018.05.02 (16:47)
    News Today
Border Truce Village
[Anchor Lead]

As the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjeom emerges as the most likely venue for the upcoming U.S.-North Korea summit, attention turns to whether the area will also play host to a following trilateral meeting among the leaders of South and North Korean as well as the United States. Here’s more.

[Pkg]

"Panmunjeom has a considerable meaning as the venue marking a new milestone for peace." This is what Cheong Wa Dae said following President Donald Trump's mention of Panmunjeom as a possible venue for the U.S.-North Korea summit. This response reflects the presidential office's expectations for speedy progress in inter-Korean reconciliation. South Korea's peace road map for the Korean Peninsula envisions a U.S.-North Korea summit resulting in a denuclearization agreement, the end of the Korean War declared at the trilateral summit and officially concluding a peace treaty with China's participation. But Seoul projects that this timetable could speed up dramatically if the summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump takes place at Panmunjeom. In fact, a high-ranking Cheong Wa Dae official said a U.S.-DPRK summit at Panmunjeom could last for two days, hinting at a possible trilateral meeting with South Korea taking part later on. At this rate, however, a summit between Seoul and Washington, which was slated for some time before the meeting between the U.S. and North Korea, may not take place. The U.S.-DPRK talks have been moved up, and if President Trump comes to Panmunjeom, there is no need for President Moon Jae-in to fly to Washington. Cheong Wa Dae remained cautious, saying that the venue and time of the U.S.-North Korea summit are up to the participants, but still indicated its expectations that Panmunjeom, the symbol of division and starting point of the Cold War, could be reinterpreted as the sign of a historic transformation.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Trilateral Summit
  2. 다음기사 Executive Grilled
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.갤노트9 보다 10을 기다려라? …내년엔 ‘폴더블 폰’ 출시
  2. 2.성폭력 만연한 국회…‘미투’가 없는 이유는?
  3. 3.‘8명 사망’ 영암 버스, 추락 전 ‘지그재그’ 운행
  4. 4.‘네 번 멈춘 심장’, 구급대원이 사투 끝내 살려내
  5. 5.박진영, 구원파 집회 참석 의혹 반박…“성경공부 모임”
  6. 6.200만 원 짜리 망고…비밀은 “떨어질때까지 기다린다”
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
크랩
K-Star
KBS NEWS SNS
[공지사항]KBS 뉴스 시스템 작업 안내 (4/19, 목) 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 김태형
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.