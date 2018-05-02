Executive Grilled

[Anchor Lead]



Former Korean Air senior executive Cho Hyun-min returned home early Wednesday following a 15-hour police interrogation over allegations that he assaulted an ad agency manager. The police are also reviewing whether more charges could apply to her conduct.



Former Korean Air executive Cho Hyun-min leaves the police station. She was grilled for 15 hours since Tuesday morning. Cho reiterated her stance that she never threw a cup toward a person.



[Soundbite] Cho Hyun-min(Former Korean Air Executive) : "(You never threw a drink toward a person?) No, I didn't."



When asked whether she admits to the charges of violence and obstruction of business, she again said she was sorry and that she was sincere in cooperating with the investigation. The daughter of Korean Air's chairman is charged with throwing a drink at an advertising agency employee and using abusive language during a business meeting in March. The police obtained testimony from the victim that Cho threw a drink at their face. Officers grilled Cho on the accusation. Cho attended the probe with her lawyer and is known to have been active in responding to police questioning and attempting to vindicate herself against the charges.

