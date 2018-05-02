[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution has asked for an arrest warrant for a Samsung executive involved in the breakup of the Samsung Electronic Service labor union. This is the first arrest warrant for a Samsung Group executive in relation to union issues, which may lead to the discovery of more evidence the conglomerate used illicit means to disrupt labor unions.



The prosecution has requested an arrest warrant for a Samsung Electronics Service executive surnamed Yun. He is known to have overseen Samsung's union disintegration plan from the front lines. He is known to have said that (QUOTE) "strike means unemployment" and ordered the false shutdown of a workplace on strike. The "shutdown" is clearly proposed as a solution to workers' strikes in a Samsung document obtained by the prosecutors. The document describes how to deal with the problems at the Haeundae service center. When the labor union at the Samsung Electronics Service Haeundae Center went on strike in 2014, the CEO of a contractor company surnamed Yu immediately decided to close down the center. Yu received several hundred million won from the head office for faking a shutdown. The prosecution asked for a warrant for the head of another contractor, who is accused of illegally investigating union members and obstructing union activities. When union member Yeom Ho-seok took his own life, the contractor allegedly gave 600 million won from the Samsung Electronics Service main office to the bereaved family in an attempt to placate them. Whether they will be arrested is to be decided late tonight after the court reviews the validity of the warrants.

Samsung & Labor

