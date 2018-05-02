Fine Dust & Health

KBS NEWS

입력 2018.05.02 (15:19) | 수정 2018.05.02 (16:47)
[Anchor Lead]

Some people stay indoors to avoid breathing in fine dust when air quality is especially bad. But not everybody has that luxury, especially if you are someone who works outside. Here is the story of some outdoor workers who put their health at risk on the job every day, but aren’t in the position to look for other work.

[Pkg]

Seo Pil-won and Hwang Ki-seon have worked as street cleaners for more than 20 years. They were both diagnosed with lung cancer last year.

[Soundbite] Seo Pil-won(Street Cleaner (Diagnosed with Lung Cancer)) : "It was terrible. I was so surprised that I even got re-tested."

They had to collect asbestos and used coal briquettes during all those years when trash was not properly separated. They applied for on-the-job damage compensation, because they believe that working more than eight hours a day while inhaling car exhaust fumes and fine dust hurt their lungs. They couldn't wear masks, because the masks obstructed their breathing and functional masks cost about 2,000 won each, making it difficult to afford them. Studies have shown that an increase of 10 micrograms of fine particulate matter per cubic meter ups the lung cancer occurrence rate by 9%. Fine dust is known to cause not only pulmonary illnesses but also cardiovascular problems and skin and eye ailments. This is why outdoor workers should be required to put on safety gear and guaranteed paid vacations. Measures to protect the health of outdoor workers who cannot afford to quit their jobs are desperately needed.
