"삼성바이오로직스 단숨에 흑자"…분식회계 논란 왜?
“삼성바이오로직스 단숨에 흑자”…분식회계 논란 왜?
4년 연속 적자에 허덕이던 기업이 단숨에 1조 9,000억 원의 흑자를 기록한다. 이 기업이 자회사에...
[단독] 이산가족 상설 면회소 '3곳 설치' 공감…70년 한 풀리나
[단독] 이산가족 상설 면회소 ‘3곳 설치’ 공감…70년 한 풀리나
5만 8천 남북 이산가족들의 염원인 이산가족 상설 면회소 설치가 곧 가시화될 것으로 보입니다. 남북한...

Festival Moments
입력 2018.05.02 (15:21) | 수정 2018.05.02 (16:47)
[Anchor Lead]

Various festivals are lined up for this time of the year. Festivals often feature celebrities or performances by star singers. The way these festivals are put together, it’s not unusual to see some wild, unexpected moments playing out on stage. In today’s Close Up, we have some of those stories.

[Pkg]

Singer Jang Yun-jeong is the queen of festivals and nicknamed the "walking enterprise." She has one unforgettable event among numerous functions she has been invited to.

[Soundbite] Jang Yun-jeong(Singer) : "I heard it was a pet dog festival and I thought of course there would be people too. But really only dogs were galloping around. People didn't come."

Even the canines must have been smitten with her! Singer Alex who got married early this year also had quite a dizzying moment once during a performance. On stage, he said he instinctively felt strange glances and that something was wrong.

[Soundbite] Alex (Singer) : "Fans come early and sit on the front row. And they were yelling at me, "Zipper!""

How did he cope with this major crisis?

[Soundbite] Alex (Singer) : "Even the lyrics I were singing at the moment were "I feel you looking at me," and I was sitting on the stairs like this. I did my best to pull it up most naturally."

As a veteran singer, he skillfully tackled the heart palpitating moment. Meanwhile actress Jeon Ji-hyun was once at the Cannes International Film Festival, one of the top three global film galas. She also had a rather awkward experience during a red carpet event. What could have possibly been the problem?

[Soundbite] Jeon Ji-hyun(Actress) : "Myself and my team spent a great deal of time for the red carpet event. So I wanted to linger as long as possible. At one point, a guide on the stairs saying "mademoiselle" gave me a hand signal ever so slightly for me to hurry up."

Do you see a staff member on the scene giving her a signal to hurry up? Hopefully she now knows and will mind her pace of steps better next time. These celebrities have handled the unexpected situations quite nicely without losing their smiles. We hope to see them at many festivals and events in years to come both at home and abroad.
