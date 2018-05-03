[Anchor Lead]



If the North Korea-US summit is held at the Panmunjeom border village, the South Korean government says it wants a declaration to end the Korean War to come from the leaders of the two Koreas and the United States. The two Koreas had agreed to this in their earlier summit. The remaining question is when a peace treaty would be signed. A senior government official says it will proceed in sync with the denuclearization process.



[Pkg]



Article 3 of the Panmunjeom Declaration announced during the inter-Korean summit proposes a rough timetable on establishing a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "Putting an end to the unstable armistice on the Korean Peninsula by declaring an end to the war and through a peace treaty..."



According to the timeline proposed by the declaration, South and North Korea will declare an end to the Korean War within the year, and the current war armistice that's in place should give way to a peace treaty. This may imply that signing of a peace treaty will also be pushed for this year. If the North Korea-US summit takes place at the Panmunjeom truce village, the leaders of the two Koreas and the US, with the exception of China, could gather to declare an end to the Korean War. Observers say this move can accelerate efforts toward a peace treaty. Meanwhile, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said that he believes a peace treaty should be set as a goal in the final stage of denuclearization. Concerning the wording in the summit declaration, a senior Unification Ministry official clarified the timetable, saying that declaring an end to the Korean War is planned this year, not a peace treaty. The official said that China will also join the two Koreas and the U.S. in taking part in discussions on converting the armistice into a peace regime.

Peace Treaty

입력 2018.05.03 (15:02) 수정 2018.05.03 (16:49) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



If the North Korea-US summit is held at the Panmunjeom border village, the South Korean government says it wants a declaration to end the Korean War to come from the leaders of the two Koreas and the United States. The two Koreas had agreed to this in their earlier summit. The remaining question is when a peace treaty would be signed. A senior government official says it will proceed in sync with the denuclearization process.



[Pkg]



Article 3 of the Panmunjeom Declaration announced during the inter-Korean summit proposes a rough timetable on establishing a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "Putting an end to the unstable armistice on the Korean Peninsula by declaring an end to the war and through a peace treaty..."



According to the timeline proposed by the declaration, South and North Korea will declare an end to the Korean War within the year, and the current war armistice that's in place should give way to a peace treaty. This may imply that signing of a peace treaty will also be pushed for this year. If the North Korea-US summit takes place at the Panmunjeom truce village, the leaders of the two Koreas and the US, with the exception of China, could gather to declare an end to the Korean War. Observers say this move can accelerate efforts toward a peace treaty. Meanwhile, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said that he believes a peace treaty should be set as a goal in the final stage of denuclearization. Concerning the wording in the summit declaration, a senior Unification Ministry official clarified the timetable, saying that declaring an end to the Korean War is planned this year, not a peace treaty. The official said that China will also join the two Koreas and the U.S. in taking part in discussions on converting the armistice into a peace regime.