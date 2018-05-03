[Anchor Lead]



It’s becoming more likely that families separated by the Korean War will be able to meet each again, after the 70 years of division and sorrow. KBS has learned that South and North Korea have agreed to establish three permanent reunion centers for separated families to meet their relatives across the border.



[Soundbite] "Let's meet again on the day when the nation is reunited!"



[Soundbite] "We have to stay in good health to meet again..."



[Pkg]



Separated families had to part again after brief, hard-to-achieve reunions. KBS has learned that the leaders of South and North Korea agreed to set up permanent reunion centers for separated families to meet their relatives from across the border often. This is part of efforts to realize the Panmunjeom Declaration in which the two Korean leaders agreed to discuss all cross-border issues, including separated families. The two Koreas are considering establishing the standing reunion centers in Kaesong, Kumgang-san Mountain and Cheorwon. A high-ranking government official said that the heads of the two Koreas agreed to look for a new way to fundamentally resolve the issue, rather than following the old path. It indicates that the two leaders shared the view that the sufferings of separated families cannot be eased through the previous method, which allowed only 300 or 400 people to reunite with their relatives across the border at a time. The two Koreas initially considered including the issue in the Panmunjeom Declaration. However, they decided to discuss it in inter-Korean Red Cross talks in the near future, as coordination on the exact time and venues is necessary.

Family Reunions

입력 2018.05.03 (15:04) 수정 2018.05.03 (16:49) News Today

