KBS NEWS

뉴스

[취재후] 판문점 선언문 논란 된 ‘해방’과 ‘합의’의 한 끗 차이
[취재후] 판문점 선언문 논란 된 ‘해방’과 ‘합의’의 한 끗 차이
제3차 남북 정상회담이 있은 지 이틀 뒤 보수 성향의 인터넷 커뮤니티와 소셜미디어에는 "남북 정상이...
‘어린이날 선물 주의’…중금속 환경호르몬 범벅 제품 적발
‘어린이날 선물 주의’…중금속 환경호르몬 범벅 제품 적발
‘장난감’ 인기 세월이 지나도 어린이날이 다가오면 괜히 설레는 건 어쩔 수 없죠. 어릴 때 돌이켜보면 저도...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Textbook Guidelines
입력 2018.05.03 (15:06) | 수정 2018.05.03 (16:49) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Textbook Guidelines 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The government has announced a draft of new guidelines on writing history textbooks for middle and high schools. The phrase "liberal democracy" will be changed to just "democracy," while the section on the Korean War will say that the war began with the North's invasion of the South.

[Pkg]

Following the scrapping of state-mandated history textbooks of the past administration, the incumbent government has announced a draft of new guidelines on history textbooks. Under the new guidelines, the phrase "liberal democracy" will be changed to just "democracy." Previously, conservative groups said that if the word "liberal" is omitted from the phrase, the term "democracy" may be associated with North Korea's concept of "people's democracy." The government has decided to accept the expert opinion that the term "liberal democracy" is one of the various political trends of modern-day democracy. The phrase that the South Korean government is the only legitimate government on the Korean Peninsula recognized by the U.N. has also been deleted. The government says that there is room for controversy, as both the South and the North joined the United Nations at the same time. The contentious phrase "establishment of the Republic of Korea in 1948" has been modified to "establishment of the government of the Republic of Korea" to honor the provisional government and the national independence movement. The new textbooks make it clear that the Korean War began with the North's invasion of the South. The government will announce the finalized guidelines in July after discussing the matter with education experts and parents.
  • Textbook Guidelines
    • 입력 2018.05.03 (15:06)
    • 수정 2018.05.03 (16:49)
    News Today
Textbook Guidelines
[Anchor Lead]

The government has announced a draft of new guidelines on writing history textbooks for middle and high schools. The phrase "liberal democracy" will be changed to just "democracy," while the section on the Korean War will say that the war began with the North's invasion of the South.

[Pkg]

Following the scrapping of state-mandated history textbooks of the past administration, the incumbent government has announced a draft of new guidelines on history textbooks. Under the new guidelines, the phrase "liberal democracy" will be changed to just "democracy." Previously, conservative groups said that if the word "liberal" is omitted from the phrase, the term "democracy" may be associated with North Korea's concept of "people's democracy." The government has decided to accept the expert opinion that the term "liberal democracy" is one of the various political trends of modern-day democracy. The phrase that the South Korean government is the only legitimate government on the Korean Peninsula recognized by the U.N. has also been deleted. The government says that there is room for controversy, as both the South and the North joined the United Nations at the same time. The contentious phrase "establishment of the Republic of Korea in 1948" has been modified to "establishment of the government of the Republic of Korea" to honor the provisional government and the national independence movement. The new textbooks make it clear that the Korean War began with the North's invasion of the South. The government will announce the finalized guidelines in July after discussing the matter with education experts and parents.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Family Reunions
  2. 다음기사 Online Opinion
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.“엄청난 불법이죠…9년간 직접” 퇴사 각오로 제보
  2. 2.마른 하늘에 우박…서울 도심 곳곳 ‘난리’
  3. 3.“지점장 지시 받은거야?”…조직적 증거인멸 지시
  4. 4.조선 마지막 공주 ‘덕온공주 인장’ 찾았다
  5. 5.삼성바이오로직스, 이재용 승계 작업에 어떤 역할?
  6. 6.난데없이 차 막아선 남성의 대반전 행동 ‘감동’
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
크랩
K-Star
KBS NEWS SNS
[공지사항]KBS 뉴스 시스템 작업 안내 (4/19, 목) 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 김태형
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.