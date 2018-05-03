[Anchor Lead]



The government has announced a draft of new guidelines on writing history textbooks for middle and high schools. The phrase "liberal democracy" will be changed to just "democracy," while the section on the Korean War will say that the war began with the North's invasion of the South.



Following the scrapping of state-mandated history textbooks of the past administration, the incumbent government has announced a draft of new guidelines on history textbooks. Under the new guidelines, the phrase "liberal democracy" will be changed to just "democracy." Previously, conservative groups said that if the word "liberal" is omitted from the phrase, the term "democracy" may be associated with North Korea's concept of "people's democracy." The government has decided to accept the expert opinion that the term "liberal democracy" is one of the various political trends of modern-day democracy. The phrase that the South Korean government is the only legitimate government on the Korean Peninsula recognized by the U.N. has also been deleted. The government says that there is room for controversy, as both the South and the North joined the United Nations at the same time. The contentious phrase "establishment of the Republic of Korea in 1948" has been modified to "establishment of the government of the Republic of Korea" to honor the provisional government and the national independence movement. The new textbooks make it clear that the Korean War began with the North's invasion of the South. The government will announce the finalized guidelines in July after discussing the matter with education experts and parents.

Textbook Guidelines

2018.05.03

