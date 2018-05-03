[Anchor Lead]



Following the online opinion rigging scandal involving an influential blogger, lawmakers are calling for legal revisions aimed at reforming portal websites. Rival parties share the concerns over the current system of news distribution and online comments posted on these websites. But they are split on the solution.



Discussions on revising laws related to reforming Web portals are mainly focused on two issues. The first centers on the call that the current "in-link" system where netizens can immediately view news articles from various media firms directly on the portal Website should be revised to an "out-link" method where people need to switch over to the media outlet's homepage to view the story. The other issue is whether to limit or eliminate online comments posted to news stories as well as the number of likes and recommendations. Since the online opinion rigging scandal involving a blogger nicknamed "druking" has gripped the political scene, 16 bills have been submitted to parliament calling for legal revision. And the opposition has been more active. One bill from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party even demands a complete ban on online comments to news articles posted from Web portals and not from the source site of a media firm. The ruling party also supports the introduction of an "out-link" system and preventing the use of macro programs to rig online opinions. A bill on blocking macro programs was submitted back in January. But the ruling party maintains the stance that news distribution and regulatory measures on online comments should be determined by portal Websites themselves.

입력 2018.05.03 (15:07) 수정 2018.05.03 (16:49) News Today

