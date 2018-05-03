[Anchor Lead]



Public perception of animal welfare has improved significantly in recent years. One local government in Seoul set up a shelter for stray cats on the rooftop of one of its premises, but its labor union is demanding that the shelter be removed. Here's more.



The government of Gangdong-gu District in Seoul set up a shelter for stray cats on the rooftop of one of its buildings last year. It is intended for feral cats that need treatment. So far, some 200 cats have stayed at the shelter. Fifteen of them are still here. But the shelter could be closed soon. The labor union of the district office is demanding that the cat shelter be removed due to bad odor and cats' hair. The union has threatened to take legal and physical action unless the shelter is removed by May 20. An animal protection group that operates the shelter along with the district government has staged a one-person rally to protest the labor union's demands.



[Soundbite] Kim Mi-ja (Cat Protection Association) : "Many local governments recommend setting up feeding sites and shelters for free. But this kind of acts only hamper such efforts."



relocate the shelter to somewhere else, but securing funds and convincing residents is going to be a challenge. Similar conflicts have occurred recently in other areas as well. The government of Hanam City almost removed its feeding site for feral cats due to opposition from the local community but later decided to keep it. Some are calling for authorities to reach a consensus with local communities on the necessity of animal shelters.

