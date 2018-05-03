KBS NEWS

Reusing Coffee Grounds
입력 2018.05.03 (15:11) | 수정 2018.05.03 (16:49)
[Anchor Lead]

South Koreans drink a lot of coffee, and that means cafes and coffee shops around the country produce 100-thousand tons of coffee grounds each year. But, they don’t need to go to waste. There are a lot of uses for coffee grounds, as we’ll show you in today’s Close Up.

[Pkg]

The Environment Ministry estimated that 100-thousand tons of used coffee grounds were produced in Korea in 2014. Many cafes these days put out bags of coffee grounds for customers to take for free.

[Soundbite] Lee Joo-ho(Citizen) : "I have seen coffee grounds put out at cafes but I never took them."

If you didn't know, coffee grounds can be very useful. Here are some tips. First, let's try making a cosmetic product that can do wonders for puffy skin. First lay out newspaper sheets and kitchen towels and spread the coffee grounds over it. They need to be dried this way for 2 to 3 days. There's a reason.

[Soundbite] Choi Jeong-yoon(Runs Natural Cosmetics Workshop) : "Coffee grounds must be dried by all means because wet dregs will immediately create mildew which is not good for the skin."

Now let's really get on to making a skin exfoliator using the dried coffee dregs. The dregs are quite rough and grainy. They should be finely grated for so they'll be less irritating to skin. Now weigh about 10 grams of the finely ground coffee. Then add oatmeal powder which serves to moisten the skin. Also add some olive oil, another great moisturizer. Add similar amounts as that of the coffee. Now mix all the ingredients. Your homemade coffee exfoliator is complete! Very simple. Now put some on your face and massage thoroughly. Massaging boosts blood circulation. Leave it for five minutes, and wash it off with warm water. You may feel refreshed as some dead skin cells were likely removed. Steady use of this facial pack can lead to smoother skin. Here's another way you can recycle coffee grounds. The used coffee still contains lots of nutrients which is perfect to be used as plant fertilizer. Too much coffee can create mildew so mix the coffee with soil at a ratio of about 1 to 9. Coffee fertilizer doesn't smell, like other fertilizers such as manure. It's a fantastic environment-friendly compost. Last but not least, coffee grounds can also be used to make natural deodorant. First put dried coffee grounds in small disposal pouches. A substance called cellulose contained in coffee has a structure similar to a tightly knit fishnet. Cellulose absorbs smelly molecules in the air for a natural deodorizing effect. You can place the pouches all over the house where it's particularly smelly. Make sure to put one inside the fridge. All you need to do is replace the coffee bags regularly. Don't throw away your coffee grounds. They can be recycled in amazing ways around the house and in daily life. With the tips we've shared today, make full use of used coffee and let none of it go to waste.
[Anchor Lead]

South Koreans drink a lot of coffee, and that means cafes and coffee shops around the country produce 100-thousand tons of coffee grounds each year. But, they don’t need to go to waste. There are a lot of uses for coffee grounds, as we’ll show you in today’s Close Up.

[Pkg]

The Environment Ministry estimated that 100-thousand tons of used coffee grounds were produced in Korea in 2014. Many cafes these days put out bags of coffee grounds for customers to take for free.

[Soundbite] Lee Joo-ho(Citizen) : "I have seen coffee grounds put out at cafes but I never took them."

If you didn't know, coffee grounds can be very useful. Here are some tips. First, let's try making a cosmetic product that can do wonders for puffy skin. First lay out newspaper sheets and kitchen towels and spread the coffee grounds over it. They need to be dried this way for 2 to 3 days. There's a reason.

[Soundbite] Choi Jeong-yoon(Runs Natural Cosmetics Workshop) : "Coffee grounds must be dried by all means because wet dregs will immediately create mildew which is not good for the skin."

Now let's really get on to making a skin exfoliator using the dried coffee dregs. The dregs are quite rough and grainy. They should be finely grated for so they'll be less irritating to skin. Now weigh about 10 grams of the finely ground coffee. Then add oatmeal powder which serves to moisten the skin. Also add some olive oil, another great moisturizer. Add similar amounts as that of the coffee. Now mix all the ingredients. Your homemade coffee exfoliator is complete! Very simple. Now put some on your face and massage thoroughly. Massaging boosts blood circulation. Leave it for five minutes, and wash it off with warm water. You may feel refreshed as some dead skin cells were likely removed. Steady use of this facial pack can lead to smoother skin. Here's another way you can recycle coffee grounds. The used coffee still contains lots of nutrients which is perfect to be used as plant fertilizer. Too much coffee can create mildew so mix the coffee with soil at a ratio of about 1 to 9. Coffee fertilizer doesn't smell, like other fertilizers such as manure. It's a fantastic environment-friendly compost. Last but not least, coffee grounds can also be used to make natural deodorant. First put dried coffee grounds in small disposal pouches. A substance called cellulose contained in coffee has a structure similar to a tightly knit fishnet. Cellulose absorbs smelly molecules in the air for a natural deodorizing effect. You can place the pouches all over the house where it's particularly smelly. Make sure to put one inside the fridge. All you need to do is replace the coffee bags regularly. Don't throw away your coffee grounds. They can be recycled in amazing ways around the house and in daily life. With the tips we've shared today, make full use of used coffee and let none of it go to waste.
