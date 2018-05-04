[Anchor Lead]



A unified table tennis team from South and North Korea will compete in the World Table Tennis Championships in Sweden. Playing together for the first time in 27 years, the South and North Korean players will compete in the semifinal round on Friday under the name "Korea."



Table tennis players from South and North Korea shake hands looking upbeat. They put their arms around one another's shoulders and wave to the spectators, who respond with thunderous applause and cheers. The sudden decision to form a unified squad instead of competing against each other in the quarterfinals took everyone by surprise.



[Soundbite] Announcer : "It's neither South nor North Korea. It's a unified Korean team."



The first unified team since the 1991 World Championships in Chiba will compete in the semis as team "Korea."



[Soundbite] Yang Ha-eun (S. Korean Nat’l Table Tennis Team) : "I only heard about a unified Korean team that existed a long time ago. I am honored to be part of the new unified team."



[Soundbite] Kim Song-I (N. Korean Nat’l Table Tennis Player Team) : "I am proud of the unified Team Korea. It motivates me to do my best."



At a joint training session, the players from both Koreas acted as each other's partners and displayed strong friendship.



The world watches in anticipation as the unified Team Korea gear up to repeat the performance of their predecessor.

