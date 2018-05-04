USFK Misunderstanding

[Anchor Lead]



Presidential adviser Moon Chung-in who sparked controversy over comments that seemed to state that US troop withdrawal was inevitable if the two Koreas signed a peace treaty... says it was all a misunderstanding. He said that the USFK's continued presence is desirable for strategic stability in South Korea and Northeast Asia... even after a peace treaty is signed with North Korea.



[Pkg]



Special presidential adviser on foreign policy and national security Moon Chung-in has offered an explanation, saying that he never called for the withdrawal of US troops from South Korea. Speaking to reporters, he said that he was referring to the fact that discussions will emerge on U.S. troop presence if and when diplomatic relations are normalized between the United States and North Korea.



[Soundbite] Moon Chung-in (Special Presidential Adviser on Foreign Policy, Nat’l Security) : "My remarks were about the need to prepare for those discussions beforehand as the conservative camp will be critical of troop withdrawal. I never called for the pullout of U.S. troops."



Moon said that personally he believes U.S. troop presence is necessary even if a peace treaty is signed between the two Koreas.



[Soundbite] Moon Chung-in (Special Presidential Adviser on Foreign Policy, Nat’l Security) : "I personally believe the continued presence of U.S. Forces Korea is desirable even after a peace treaty is signed for the strategic stability of Northeast Asia and South Korea's domestic political stability."



He also said that given his experience of having been part of the preparation process for all three inter-Korean summits, North Korea appears to have made the strategic decision to revive its economy more so than its nuclear program.



[Soundbite] Moon Chung-in (Special Presidential Adviser on Foreign Policy, Nat’l Security) : "A country must first be wealthy to be strong in national defense. N. Korea may be trying to show that economy comes before nuclear power."]



The special advisor to the president earlier sparked controversy after he argued in the U.S. Foreign Affairs magazine that it will be "difficult to justify" the U.S. Forces Korea's continued presence following the possible signing of a peace treaty.

USFK Misunderstanding

입력 2018.05.04 (15:04) 수정 2018.05.04 (16:51) News Today

