The mandatory military service system in Korea requires all able-bodied men to serve their country for 21 months, except for those in the air force. However, the Ministry of National Defense is looking into a plan to gradually shorten the term by 3 months, slashing down the mandatory period to 18 months for the army, navy and marines. The goal is to implement the reforms before the current administration's term is up.



Currently, the mandatory military service system in Korea requires all able-bodied men to serve their country. Excluding the air force, the term is 21 months. However, the Ministry of National Defense is looking into a plan to gradually shorten the term by 3 months, slashing it down to 18 for the army, navy and marines. This new duration will be enforced before the current administration's term is up. A source inside the Ministry predicted that some soldiers will get to serve the new duration during the Moon administration's term. It's looking likely the shortened military service will be implemented before November 2020, by subtracting 18 months from May 2022, the end of President Moon's term, The shortened term was the liberal leader's key defense-related pledge during his presidential campaign. It is also one of the major elements in the current government-led defense reform plan.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in during Presidential Campaign (Apr. 2017) : "The Korean military's focus should shift from quantity-centered strategies to quality-oriented ones."



The service duration for conscript soldiers was set at 36 months immediately after the Korean War. If the latest revision is to be implemented, the service term would be reduced to half from some 6 decades ago. The Ministry will report a defense reform plan, which includes the shortened service option, to the president this month. Exactly when and how this new system is be implemented will be decided after the National Assembly's review.

Mandatory Military Service

입력 2018.05.04

