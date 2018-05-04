Group Tours from China

[Anchor Lead]



China has been quite slow in lifting its ban on group tours to Korea… as part of its retaliatory measures against Seoul's decision to deploy the U.S. THAAD missile defense system. However, the government of the Chinese inland city of Wuhan has decided to give the green light to group tours to Korea. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



The government of Wuhan City in Hubei Province has decided to permit the sale of group tour packages to Korea starting next week. Beijing's diplomatic sources say the Wuhan City government has notified local travel agencies of its decision. Beijing and Shandong Province had been the only two areas in China since last November to lift the travel ban for group tours to Korea that was issued in March last year as part of China's retaliatory measures against Korea's decision to deploy the U.S.-made THAAD missile defense system. Wuhan became the third such area in about five months. Chongqing City is expected to follow suit soon.



[Soundbite] Tourism Sector Employee (Voice modified) : "Shanghai is our biggest market, but the Chinese authorities lifted the ban first in the least expected location, which probably means China did it against its will."]



But Chinese travel agencies are still prohibited from seeking customers on the Internet and using cruise and charter flight tours. They are also banned from using the services of companies that have anything to do with Lotte.



[Soundbite] Staff at Travel Agency Based in Wuhan : "Group tours are now allowed, but tourists are prohibited from using Lotte duty free shops or any other places related to Lotte."]



It has been more than a month since Chinese envoy Yang Jeichi promised to President Moon Jae-in to lift the travel ban during his visit to Korea in late March. The Korean culture ban, which has been hampering Korean celebrities from performing in China, is also still in effect, as the Chinese government seems to be in no rush to stop its retaliation against the deployment of the missile defense system on the Korean Peninsula.

Group Tours from China

입력 2018.05.04 (15:08) 수정 2018.05.04 (16:51) News Today

