Jeonju International Film Festival
입력 2018.05.04 (15:10) | 수정 2018.05.04 (16:51) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Jeonju International Film Festival, in its 19th year, has kicked off in the southwestern city of Jeonju. Over 200 independent and art house films from around the world will greet spectators this year. Take a look.

[Pkg]

Fans cheer as directors and actors step out on the red carpet. Film buffs especially of independent and art house films have gathered in the city of Jeonju.

[Soundbite] Song Esther (Spectator) : "I've developed an interest in indie films which brought me to this festival. I'm so happy to be here."

[Soundbite] "I declare the opening of the Jeonju International Film Festival!"

The opening film of this year's Jeonju International Film Festival is "Yakiniku Dragon" by Korean-Japanese director Chong Wishing. The movie is his biographical story dealing with family and siblings' love.

[Soundbite] Chong Wishing (Director of Opening Film "Yakiniku Dragon") : "I wanted to present to the future generations the story of a Korean-Japanese family that lived through the 1970s, so I made this film."

A total of 246 independent and art films from 46 countries will be screened this year. The films will be shown on 19 screens at five theaters in downtown Jeonju. The festival has made extra efforts to showcase daring, ambitious films to live up to its slogan of being an "outlet for cinematic expression." The spring film gala in Jeonju will continue through May 12th.
