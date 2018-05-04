Subtropical Fruits & Vegetables

[Anchor Lead]



The vegetables and fruits only seen abroad in subtropical regions can now be found here in Korea. Thanks to a big boost in the number of foreign residents in the nation, subtropical fruits and vegetables are enjoying a cultivation boom.



This vegetable with long, narrow leaves is water spinach. This farmer started cultivating water spinach two years ago after seeing foreign workers enjoy eating the leafy vegetable.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeong-hwan (Water Spinach Farmer) : "Southeast Asian people eat it almost everyday as a staple food."



Large papayas hang heavily from the trees.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeong-pil (Papaya Farmer) : "It tastes like the Korean radish. It's mild and nutty when stir-fried."



More than ten kinds of subtropical vegetables, including water spinach, papaya and cilantro, are farmed in Korea and their cultivation areas are increasing every year. About 530,000 consumers mostly consisting of homemakers and workers from Southeast Asia make up the main consumer group. Escalating demands from foreigners caused stores that sell such vegetables to pop up in many places. Demand for the produce is also increasing from Koreans who acquired a taste for them during their overseas trips. Subtropical vegetables, formerly unfamiliar to most Koreans, are rising as new income sources for Korean farmers.

