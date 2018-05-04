KBS NEWS

의원들 피감기관 지원 출장…부인까지 동반
의원들 피감기관 지원 출장…부인까지 동반
김기식 전 금융감독원장의 사퇴를 촉발시킨 국회의원들의 공짜 해외출장 관행에 대해 우리사회에...
뉴욕타임스-CNN 누가 맞을까?…‘미군 감축설’ 트럼프의 속내는?
뉴욕타임스-CNN 누가 맞을까?…'미군 감축설' 트럼프의 속내는?
북미정상회담을 불과 몇 주 앞두고 주한미군 감축 문제를 둘러싼 논란이 또다시 불거졌다. 1차 논란이...

Rental Trend
입력 2018.05.04 (15:13) | 수정 2018.05.04 (16:51) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Korea may be a shopper’s paradise, but the hefty price tags on new clothes, home goods or other purchases can bring us quickly back down to reality. However, there’s another method employed by consumers to get what they want: renting. In today’s Close Up we show you the wider variety of products becoming available for rental.

[Pkg]

It is not uncommon to rent a cars, or even an air purifier or water dispenser. In a recent trend in South Korea, an even wider variety of products are available for rental, due to a shift in consumer trends. A growing number of consumers now seem to believe that goods are not for possession but for use over a reasonable amount of time. More rental services are available on the market to meet growing demand. First, men's dress shirts are something that require a great deal of care from washing to ironing. Clean dress shirts are delivered to the door early in the morning. And those from the day before are collected. It is a shirt rental and delivery service. They arrive early in the morning and it is guaranteed that you will always have a fresh shirt before you leave for work. Piles of collected shirts are stacked up at the deliverer's. Shirts are delivered only after they go through a meticulous process of cleaning, sterilization and ironing. Shirts are offered in all sizes and designs.

[Soundbite] Park Hyun-tae (Shirt Rental Company Owner) : "We began a shirt rental service in order to help ease the burden of washing and ironing shirts for male office workers or dual-income couples."

Colorful toys attract attention. Do you guess what you can rent here? You can rent toy blocks for your children. You can rent them for a monthly fee of 35,000 won. Young customers look very careful over their choices. It is a lot of fun to make a choice from the wide range of options. The selected toy can be rented out for up to a month. You can exchange them with different blocks midway if you want. When the rental period is over, you just return them and borrow new ones. When the blocks are returned, an examination is made first to check if all of the components have been included. The next procedure is the most important. That is sterilization, which is a hygienic requirement for the toys shared among young children. You may want to add some seasonal touches to your home decor. Pictures are something with which you can easily spruce up your space. However, pictures can cost a fortune. here is an alternative suggestion: You can rent pictures, instead of purchasing them.

[Soundbite] Im Ye-ram Gyeonggi-do Prov. Resident : "I am looking for a picture that I will rent to change the atmosphere of my house in spring."

The rental procedures are simple and you can do it on the Internet. Originals of various unique pictures are offered for rental. For those who remain hesitant and undecided about what to select, here come help and tips from curators. The selected picture is picked up from the artist's house and directly delivered to the orderer. An installation expert and a curator visit the customer to hang the picture in the right place to dress up the space. There are many benefits to using a rental service. It is convenient and economically efficient. The rental industry is only expected to continue its growth, pushing boundaries by offering even more varying services.
