Check out a live stream of your favorite K-Pop star spotted on their way to KBS music show, 'Music Bank'. Tomorrow is Children's Day, and K-pop idols are also excited. The Boyz said they want to go to the toy store to buy robots! Plus, do not miss the interview with all the members of Stray Kids, IN2IT, NOIR, The Rose, Snuper, IZ, Marmello, Imfact, HALO, G_I_DLE, and so on.





[스폿 @ 뮤직뱅크 라이브] 2018.05.04

입력 2018.05.04 (16:10) 페이스북 Live

