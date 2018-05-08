KBS NEWS

뉴스

‘100세 시대’ 행복한가요?…‘당당하게 늙을 권리’에 대해서
‘100세 시대’ 행복한가요?…‘당당하게 늙을 권리’에 대해서
■“엄 상무님”에서 “엄 씨”로…내 아버지의 60대.나는 기자이기 이전에 누군가의 딸이다.우리 가족은 작은 지방도시에서 살았다. 풍족하진 않았지만, 그리 모자랄 것도 없었다. 내가
[취재후] 사립고 교사들은 왜 나섰나…“학생들에게 미안해요”
사립고 교사들은 왜 나섰나…“학생들에게 미안해요”
"이 XX가 어디서 이 따위 소리야. 너 이 XX야 나가. 이 놈 XX가 말야"A선생님은 자신에게 욕설이...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Kim Jong-un in China
입력 2018.05.08 (15:09) | 수정 2018.05.08 (16:40) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Kim Jong-un in China 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to be visiting the Chinese port city of Dalian ahead of a planned summit between Washington and Pyongyang. In Dalian, tightened security and restrictions on traffic around the city are being reported.

[Pkg]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to be visiting the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian, ahead of a planned summit between Washington and Pyongyang. It is presumed that there might have been contact between officials of the two long-time allies, given tightened security and temporary traffic restrictions at the airport and in downtown areas. This is an overpass in Dalian, China, where traffic has been temporarily restricted. Chinese online bulletin boards have been flooded with comments about the traffic restrictions in downtown areas. All this supports the idea that an important guest, Kim Jong-un in particular, may be visiting the Chinese city, when considering that roads around a government guest house near Dalian port were mentioned most. A source in Dalian said that public access to Dalian Airport was cut off completely from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday. Some witnesses said that a North Korean Air Koryo flight was spotted at the airport. A source familiar with North Korea affairs said that the Chinese government may have invited a high-ranking North Korean official ahead of China's first home-grown aircraft carrier sea trials, which are slated for Tuesday morning. This extra-tight security has prompted speculations that Chinese President Xi Jin-ping is also there, and may have held a meeting with the North Korean leader.
  • Kim Jong-un in China
    • 입력 2018.05.08 (15:09)
    • 수정 2018.05.08 (16:40)
    News Today
Kim Jong-un in China
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to be visiting the Chinese port city of Dalian ahead of a planned summit between Washington and Pyongyang. In Dalian, tightened security and restrictions on traffic around the city are being reported.

[Pkg]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to be visiting the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian, ahead of a planned summit between Washington and Pyongyang. It is presumed that there might have been contact between officials of the two long-time allies, given tightened security and temporary traffic restrictions at the airport and in downtown areas. This is an overpass in Dalian, China, where traffic has been temporarily restricted. Chinese online bulletin boards have been flooded with comments about the traffic restrictions in downtown areas. All this supports the idea that an important guest, Kim Jong-un in particular, may be visiting the Chinese city, when considering that roads around a government guest house near Dalian port were mentioned most. A source in Dalian said that public access to Dalian Airport was cut off completely from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday. Some witnesses said that a North Korean Air Koryo flight was spotted at the airport. A source familiar with North Korea affairs said that the Chinese government may have invited a high-ranking North Korean official ahead of China's first home-grown aircraft carrier sea trials, which are slated for Tuesday morning. This extra-tight security has prompted speculations that Chinese President Xi Jin-ping is also there, and may have held a meeting with the North Korean leader.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 [headline]
  2. 다음기사 Abductee Row
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.운전 시비 끝에 ‘내려!’…도로 위 난투극
  2. 2.김성태 ‘단식 중단’ 한다? 안 한다?…설왕설래
  3. 3.등산객, 지리산서 100년 넘은 천종산삼 3뿌리 발견
  4. 4.이사장·교장 “이 XX야!”…‘백지 사직서’ 협박까지
  5. 5.방송인 최은경 ‘등의 신’ 별명 얻은 사연
  6. 6.엄마에게 잃어버린 할머니 반지 찾아준 아들딸
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
크랩
K-Star
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 김태형
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.