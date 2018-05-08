[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to be visiting the Chinese port city of Dalian ahead of a planned summit between Washington and Pyongyang. In Dalian, tightened security and restrictions on traffic around the city are being reported.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to be visiting the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian, ahead of a planned summit between Washington and Pyongyang. It is presumed that there might have been contact between officials of the two long-time allies, given tightened security and temporary traffic restrictions at the airport and in downtown areas. This is an overpass in Dalian, China, where traffic has been temporarily restricted. Chinese online bulletin boards have been flooded with comments about the traffic restrictions in downtown areas. All this supports the idea that an important guest, Kim Jong-un in particular, may be visiting the Chinese city, when considering that roads around a government guest house near Dalian port were mentioned most. A source in Dalian said that public access to Dalian Airport was cut off completely from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday. Some witnesses said that a North Korean Air Koryo flight was spotted at the airport. A source familiar with North Korea affairs said that the Chinese government may have invited a high-ranking North Korean official ahead of China's first home-grown aircraft carrier sea trials, which are slated for Tuesday morning. This extra-tight security has prompted speculations that Chinese President Xi Jin-ping is also there, and may have held a meeting with the North Korean leader.

Kim Jong-un in China

