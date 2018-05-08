[Anchor Lead]



As the leaders of South Korea, China and Japan prepare to meet Wednesday in Tokyo, North Korea and Japan have been trading barbs. The major point of contention between Tokyo and Pyongyang is the issue of Japanese abductees taken to the North, a topic that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to bring up at this week’s trilateral meeting.



The primary concern of the Japanese government ahead of the trilateral summit with South Korea and China is its relations with North Korea. Tokyo has made it clear that in addition to the issue of complete denuclearization, it will also bring up the issue of Japanese abductees.



[Soundbite] Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (May 7) : "We want to reaffirm cooperation on the early resolution of the abductee issue, the most pressing issue at hand."



On May 1st, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent quite the amiable message.



[Soundbite] Japanese PM Shinzo Abe (May 1) : "We will work toward resolving our past issues with North Korea to normalize bilateral relations."



But a few days later, Japan's Minister in charge of the abduction issue, Katsunobu Kato, criticized the North by saying that abduction of its nationals is an act of terror. Pyongyang rebutted immediately. The Rodong Sinmun published by the North's Workers' Party wrote on May 6 that the Japanese will never be able to step on North Korean soil until they forgo their habitual misbehavior. The families of Japanese abductees recently visited the United States to request help. Despite Beijing's disapproval, Tokyo is poised to discuss the abductee issue in-depth at the upcoming summit talks, which will likely hamper the three nations from coming up with a joint statement.

Abductee Row

입력 2018.05.08 (15:10) 수정 2018.05.08 (16:40) News Today

