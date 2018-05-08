Denuclearization Talk

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in says North Korea's apparent willingness to denuclearize is what’s behind the improving inter-Korean ties. He also expressed high expectations for the upcoming summit between North Korea and the U.S. in an interview with Japanese media ahead of the trilateral summit between South Korea, China and Japan on Wednesday.



President Moon Jae-in says that progress in denuclearization talks between North Korea and the U.S. should be a precondition for improvement in inter-Korean relations. Moon made the comment in a written interview with Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun, which was released Tuesday ahead of Moon's trilateral summit with the leaders of China and Japan. He also expressed strong hope for an agreement on denuclearization at the upcoming U.S.-North Korea summit talks. Moon stressed it's important to produce agreements and concrete measures to achieve complete denuclearization during the Washington-Pyongyang summit. He said this is because building peace on the Korean Peninsula and the joint prosperity of the two Koreas will be possible through real progress in denuclearization, the normalization of US-North Korea relations and through a lasting peace regime. The Japanese newspaper also quoted President Moon as having urged North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to improve relations with Japan. In making this point, Moon reportedly mentioned North Korea normalizing diplomatic ties with Tokyo on the same level as the North's request for a regime guarantee. Yomiuri said that Moon also expressed willingness to cooperate with Japan over the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea. And regarding Seoul-Tokyo relations, he proposed a two-track approach of separating historical concerns from other issues.

