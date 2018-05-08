[Anchor Lead]



It’s often said that South Korea is one of the world’s most wired countries. So what about our neighbor to the north? Interest has grown in North Korea’s telecommunications industry since last month’s meeting between President Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.



The use of smartphones has been on the rise in Pyongyang. What kind of smartphones do North Koreans use? Popular models of smartphones used in the North look similar to those that are used in the South. But they don't have Wi-Fi connection. Because North Korean telecom subscribers have no access to the Internet, they cannot download online games. The names of smartphone icons also sound unusual. They are mostly based on the North Korean dialect. Some icons reflect the North's political system. One of them is the Baekdusan Mountain Series, which is dedicated to the three generations of the North Korean leaders. But other basic functions such as video recording are not too different from those of South Korean smartphones. The proliferation of smartphones in North Korea may be part of the regime's efforts to introduce change in a bid to become a full-fledged country following the inter-Korean summit.

N. Korea’s Network

[Anchor Lead]



