Shoemakers and package delivery drivers are regarded as self-employed people, but in fact it’s not so simple. They often have to take cues from other companies when it comes to prices and labor practices. Here's more.



It takes more than an hour to make a pair of leather shoes. The shoemaker receives only seven thousand won per pair. But to consumers it is sold for hundreds of thousands of won.



[Soundbite] Shoemaker : "I receive KRW 6,500 for shoes supplied to outlets and KRW 7,000 for shoes produced for main brands. It used to be KRW 7,500, but they cut it by KRW 500 recently."



Shoemakers are regarded as self-employed entrepreneurs, but they have no right to protect their interests because they work for subcontractors of shoe companies.



[Soundbite] Shoemaker : "You can't call me an entrepreneur because I don't supply my products directly. People like me have to follow someone else's instructions."



It has been a month since some 90 shoemakers launched a strike in front of a shoe company's headquarters. They demand that the value of their labor be recognized through a wage increase. The situation is similar among package delivery drivers. They have to spend hours daily sorting out parcels before delivering them to customers, but nobody pays them for the sorting task.



[Soundbite] Package Delivery Driver : "I start at 7 a.m. and have to sort packages until 1-2 p.m. Package delivery drivers can only make a living by delivering packages."



Delivery companies say that sorting fees are included in couriers' remuneration and that they are free to hire sorting helpers if they need, but few couriers can afford that, as they receive less than 700 won per parcel. Shoemakers and package delivery drivers are not protected by the Labor Standards Act either, as they work for subcontractors.

Small Business Squeeze

입력 2018.05.08 (15:15) 수정 2018.05.08 (16:40) News Today

