A new attraction called the "Sky Bridge" will open at the Hantan-gang River Geopark, the only basalt ravine in the country. Three local authorities in northern Gyeonggido Province where the river flows are making last minute efforts to apply for UNESCO Global Geopark status.



A new suspension bridge is built across a ravine on the Hantangang River. The bridge offers an amazing view of the river from 50 meters above. The bridge will officially open this coming Sunday when it will be unveiled to the public. The bridge is included along a hiking course that's being established in the river area, and is expected to become a hot new attraction. Also near the Sky Bridge, there is the "Basalt Gorge and Bidulginang Waterfall" which is natural monument No. 537. A pillar-shaped rugged cliff and a cave formed by erosion, which are found near the waterfall also show traces of lava that flowed in the ancient past some time between 130-thousand and 500-thousand years ago. 25 locations along the Hantangang River have earned national geopark status. They are scattered across three regions: Cheorwon in Gangwon-do Province and Pocheon and Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi-do Province. These three cities and counties will submit an application for UNESCO global geopark recognition in August.

Geopark Status

