KBS NEWS

뉴스

‘100세 시대’ 행복한가요?…‘당당하게 늙을 권리’에 대해서
‘100세 시대’ 행복한가요?…‘당당하게 늙을 권리’에 대해서
■“엄 상무님”에서 “엄 씨”로…내 아버지의 60대.나는 기자이기 이전에 누군가의 딸이다.우리 가족은 작은 지방도시에서 살았다. 풍족하진 않았지만, 그리 모자랄 것도 없었다. 내가
[취재후] 사립고 교사들은 왜 나섰나…“학생들에게 미안해요”
사립고 교사들은 왜 나섰나…“학생들에게 미안해요”
"이 XX가 어디서 이 따위 소리야. 너 이 XX야 나가. 이 놈 XX가 말야"A선생님은 자신에게 욕설이...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Enjoying Flowers Indoors
입력 2018.05.08 (15:19) | 수정 2018.05.08 (16:40) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Enjoying Flowers Indoors 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

We’ve been bringing you a lot of images of South Korea’s spring blossoms in recent weeks, but we’re still dealing with chronic air pollution outside. Today we explore ways to enjoy the spring flowers without having to head outdoors. Take a look in today’s Close Up.

[Pkg]

This flower market has become extra vibrant with the arrival of spring. Flowers are one of the easiest ways to add color and warmth to your home decor. No worries if you don't have a proper vase.

[Soundbite] Hong Chae-hee(Professor at Horticultural University) : "I will show you how to display flowers using recycled glass bottles instead of expensive vases."

Prepare several glass bottles and some decorating paper. Adjust the paper size to match the height of the bottles and just glue it around the bottles. Now stick the flowers into the bottles. There is no one way; you can do it whatever way you like, but adjusting the stems and stalks in different lengths can give you a prettier, more natural look. Now arrange the bottles in a square form. How lovely does this look. The empty table has been transformed into a beautiful flower centerpiece. This time, prepare a basket and some wrapping paper used in flower bouquets. Coated wrapping paper is spread on the bottom of the basket to prevent the leakage of water or soil. Now just place the flowers along with the roots in the basket. As simple as that. A store bought flower basket is quite pricey. Making it this way at home will save you some big bucks. How are flowers being used here? The floral pattern objects are exquisite. But guess what. These are all real petals. The flower creations here incorporate a pressure method.

[Soundbite] Do Joo-hyeon(Pressed Flowers Craft Association) : "This craft is a branch of formative arts where pressed flowers are used for artistic expression."

This is a dry mat specifically processed with chemicals. You can buy them online. This particular mat must be used in drying flowers to avoid discoloration and mildew. First place writing paper on the mat over which the flowers are laid. Then another sheet of paper covers the flowers. Pile up several mats prepared this way. The stack is then sealed in a plastic bag, and pressed tightly between thick paper or books. Then you wait...Patience is required. It takes 5 to 7 days for the flower mats to settle. Hold up the mat to see if it's ready. The pressed flower prints have settled well. Let's try making a personalized smartphone case using these pressed petals. First plaster wax on a transparent phone case. Wax is a craft material. When it firms up, it turns into a white solid. It's easily purchased online. Now attach the flowers onto the wax coating in whatever shape or form. Now the whole thing needs to be set. For this, ten minutes of UV ray lamplighting will do the trick. Once the wax is set, the flowers are glued to the phone case, onto which another layer of wax is coated and then hardened again with the UV lamp. Repeat this process two to three times. This is to prevent the flowers from turning color. The decorated case is complete once the wax is fully dry. It is a one of a kind creation. All the more special. Spring blossoms are especially more colorful and vibrant, and there are many creative ways to enjoy them Indulge in their beauty this spring!
  • Enjoying Flowers Indoors
    • 입력 2018.05.08 (15:19)
    • 수정 2018.05.08 (16:40)
    News Today
Enjoying Flowers Indoors
[Anchor Lead]

We’ve been bringing you a lot of images of South Korea’s spring blossoms in recent weeks, but we’re still dealing with chronic air pollution outside. Today we explore ways to enjoy the spring flowers without having to head outdoors. Take a look in today’s Close Up.

[Pkg]

This flower market has become extra vibrant with the arrival of spring. Flowers are one of the easiest ways to add color and warmth to your home decor. No worries if you don't have a proper vase.

[Soundbite] Hong Chae-hee(Professor at Horticultural University) : "I will show you how to display flowers using recycled glass bottles instead of expensive vases."

Prepare several glass bottles and some decorating paper. Adjust the paper size to match the height of the bottles and just glue it around the bottles. Now stick the flowers into the bottles. There is no one way; you can do it whatever way you like, but adjusting the stems and stalks in different lengths can give you a prettier, more natural look. Now arrange the bottles in a square form. How lovely does this look. The empty table has been transformed into a beautiful flower centerpiece. This time, prepare a basket and some wrapping paper used in flower bouquets. Coated wrapping paper is spread on the bottom of the basket to prevent the leakage of water or soil. Now just place the flowers along with the roots in the basket. As simple as that. A store bought flower basket is quite pricey. Making it this way at home will save you some big bucks. How are flowers being used here? The floral pattern objects are exquisite. But guess what. These are all real petals. The flower creations here incorporate a pressure method.

[Soundbite] Do Joo-hyeon(Pressed Flowers Craft Association) : "This craft is a branch of formative arts where pressed flowers are used for artistic expression."

This is a dry mat specifically processed with chemicals. You can buy them online. This particular mat must be used in drying flowers to avoid discoloration and mildew. First place writing paper on the mat over which the flowers are laid. Then another sheet of paper covers the flowers. Pile up several mats prepared this way. The stack is then sealed in a plastic bag, and pressed tightly between thick paper or books. Then you wait...Patience is required. It takes 5 to 7 days for the flower mats to settle. Hold up the mat to see if it's ready. The pressed flower prints have settled well. Let's try making a personalized smartphone case using these pressed petals. First plaster wax on a transparent phone case. Wax is a craft material. When it firms up, it turns into a white solid. It's easily purchased online. Now attach the flowers onto the wax coating in whatever shape or form. Now the whole thing needs to be set. For this, ten minutes of UV ray lamplighting will do the trick. Once the wax is set, the flowers are glued to the phone case, onto which another layer of wax is coated and then hardened again with the UV lamp. Repeat this process two to three times. This is to prevent the flowers from turning color. The decorated case is complete once the wax is fully dry. It is a one of a kind creation. All the more special. Spring blossoms are especially more colorful and vibrant, and there are many creative ways to enjoy them Indulge in their beauty this spring!
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Geopark Status
  2. 다음기사 [Korea Snapshot] Jeongnimsaji Five-story Stone Pagoda
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.운전 시비 끝에 ‘내려!’…도로 위 난투극
  2. 2.김성태 ‘단식 중단’ 한다? 안 한다?…설왕설래
  3. 3.등산객, 지리산서 100년 넘은 천종산삼 3뿌리 발견
  4. 4.이사장·교장 “이 XX야!”…‘백지 사직서’ 협박까지
  5. 5.방송인 최은경 ‘등의 신’ 별명 얻은 사연
  6. 6.엄마에게 잃어버린 할머니 반지 찾아준 아들딸
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
크랩
K-Star
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 김태형
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.