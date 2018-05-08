Enjoying Flowers Indoors

[Anchor Lead]



We’ve been bringing you a lot of images of South Korea’s spring blossoms in recent weeks, but we’re still dealing with chronic air pollution outside. Today we explore ways to enjoy the spring flowers without having to head outdoors. Take a look in today’s Close Up.



[Pkg]



This flower market has become extra vibrant with the arrival of spring. Flowers are one of the easiest ways to add color and warmth to your home decor. No worries if you don't have a proper vase.



[Soundbite] Hong Chae-hee(Professor at Horticultural University) : "I will show you how to display flowers using recycled glass bottles instead of expensive vases."



Prepare several glass bottles and some decorating paper. Adjust the paper size to match the height of the bottles and just glue it around the bottles. Now stick the flowers into the bottles. There is no one way; you can do it whatever way you like, but adjusting the stems and stalks in different lengths can give you a prettier, more natural look. Now arrange the bottles in a square form. How lovely does this look. The empty table has been transformed into a beautiful flower centerpiece. This time, prepare a basket and some wrapping paper used in flower bouquets. Coated wrapping paper is spread on the bottom of the basket to prevent the leakage of water or soil. Now just place the flowers along with the roots in the basket. As simple as that. A store bought flower basket is quite pricey. Making it this way at home will save you some big bucks. How are flowers being used here? The floral pattern objects are exquisite. But guess what. These are all real petals. The flower creations here incorporate a pressure method.



[Soundbite] Do Joo-hyeon(Pressed Flowers Craft Association) : "This craft is a branch of formative arts where pressed flowers are used for artistic expression."



This is a dry mat specifically processed with chemicals. You can buy them online. This particular mat must be used in drying flowers to avoid discoloration and mildew. First place writing paper on the mat over which the flowers are laid. Then another sheet of paper covers the flowers. Pile up several mats prepared this way. The stack is then sealed in a plastic bag, and pressed tightly between thick paper or books. Then you wait...Patience is required. It takes 5 to 7 days for the flower mats to settle. Hold up the mat to see if it's ready. The pressed flower prints have settled well. Let's try making a personalized smartphone case using these pressed petals. First plaster wax on a transparent phone case. Wax is a craft material. When it firms up, it turns into a white solid. It's easily purchased online. Now attach the flowers onto the wax coating in whatever shape or form. Now the whole thing needs to be set. For this, ten minutes of UV ray lamplighting will do the trick. Once the wax is set, the flowers are glued to the phone case, onto which another layer of wax is coated and then hardened again with the UV lamp. Repeat this process two to three times. This is to prevent the flowers from turning color. The decorated case is complete once the wax is fully dry. It is a one of a kind creation. All the more special. Spring blossoms are especially more colorful and vibrant, and there are many creative ways to enjoy them Indulge in their beauty this spring!

Enjoying Flowers Indoors

입력 2018.05.08 (15:19) 수정 2018.05.08 (16:40) News Today

