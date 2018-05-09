[Anchor Lead]



The leaders of South Korea, Japan and China have adopted a special statement to express support for the Panmunjeom Declaration at a trilateral summit in Tokyo. President Moon Jae-in, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang issued the special statement supporting the declaration reached during the April 27th inter-Korean summit for complete denuclearization and the establishment of permanent peace. In the statement, the leaders welcomed that the two Koreas confirmed the goal of complete denuclearization and expressed hope for a successful summit between the U.S. and North Korea. They also vowed to continue joint efforts to ensure the inter-Korean summit will contribute to peace and stability in Northeast Asia. In addition, they agreed to work together to increase the number of personnel exchanges among the three nations to 30 million by 2020 and to hold trilateral summits regularly. The three leaders also adopted a joint statement vowing to increase cooperation and exchanges among the three nations and enhance their joint response to and cooperation on international affairs.



Trilateral Summit

2018.05.09

