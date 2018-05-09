KBS NEWS

야구장은 거대한 흡연장…어린이에 대한 배려는 '실종'
야구장은 거대한 흡연장…어린이에 대한 배려는 ‘실종’
어린이날, 어린이에 대한 배려가 실종된 야구장어린이날 연휴 기간, 기자가 찾은 잠실야구장은 그야말로...
'대형마트 의무휴업' 찬성이 73%…더 늘리는 건 '반대'
‘대형마트 의무휴업’ 찬성이 73%…더 늘리는 건 ‘반대’
소비자 10명 중 7명은 대형마트 의무휴업 규제에 찬성하는 것으로 나타났다. 지난해 산업통상자원부가...

Kim-Xi Meeting
입력 2018.05.09 (14:57) | 수정 2018.05.09 (16:38) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the port city of Dalian in China to meet with President Xi Jinping ahead of his summit talks with U.S. President Trump. Kim's second meeting with President Xi comes just weeks after their first meeting in March.

[Pkg]

Dalian is the southernmost city on the Liaodong Peninsula of Liaoning Province. A car carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives at the Bangchuidao Guesthouse. It's Kim Jong-un's second meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in about 40 days. The first meeting took place back in March.

[Soundbite] CCTV : "President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of bilateral ties and lauded strategic communication."

The North Korean and Chinese leaders demonstrated the longtime friendship between the two countries and stressed strategic communication time and again. Their meeting is believed to be aimed at further bolstering cooperation between North Korea and China in time for the trilateral summit among South Korea, China and Japan and the upcoming Pyongyang-Washington summit talks.

[Soundbite] CCTV : "North Korean leader Kim Jung-un expressed gratitude to President Xi for his longtime contributions to the denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and establishment of peace and stability."

Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, attended the dinner hosted by the Chinese president. Kim and Xi strolled along the beach together in the resort city of Dalian, similar to what Kim did with South Korean President Moon Jae-in during their recent meeting in Panmunjeom. A symbol of economic cooperation between North Korea and China, the city of Dalian is also home to China's first domestically produced aircraft carrier. However, contrary to expectations, the two leaders did not attend the carrier demonstration. After wrapping up his two-day visit, Kim Jong-un returned to North Korea.
