What did the leaders of North Korea and China say to each other in their meeting in Dalian? In our next report, a closer look into what was on the agenda at the second summit between Kim and Xi.



At the latest meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reiterated his position on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. According to the Chinese media, Kim stressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping that he is solidly and definitively committed to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. However, he made it clear that there should be no hostile policies toward North Korea and no threat to North Korea's security from the U.S. and neighboring countries. He also mentioned action plans that entailed building mutual trust through the summit with the United States and with related countries taking gradual, simultaneous, and responsible measures. Many political experts say Kim Jong-un's statements are nothing new, but they're probably aimed at the United States since Washington has been upping its pressure on Pyongyang ahead of the historic bilateral summit. The United States recently changed its stance from "complete denuclearization" to "permanent denuclearization" and included biochemical weapons in addition to nuclear arms in the weapons of mass destruction category. Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed with Kim's remarks and said that China hopes to play an active role in resolving issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula. The latest meeting between North Korean and Chinese leaders served as a demonstration of China's support for Kim Jong-un and a chance for Xi Jinping to get more involved in the Korean Peninsula peace talks.

N. Korea-China Talks

입력 2018.05.09 (14:59) 수정 2018.05.09 (16:38) News Today

