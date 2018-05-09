Ghost Shares Scandal

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea’s financial watchdog, the Financial Supervisory Service, will file a complaint with the prosecution against 21 employees of Samsung Securities over the firm's dividend payout scandal. The employees knew they had received bogus stock dividends in error but still went ahead and sold them. Samsung Securities' employee stock ownership plan has also been called under question.



The dividend payment scandal at local brokerage firm Samsung Securities broke out when dividends of one thousand 'shares' were mistakenly paid out to employees, instead of one thousand 'won' per share after an input error. 2.8 billion so-called "ghost" shares were deposited into employee accounts. Sixteen employees ended up selling over 5 million shares on the market. Some sold the shares not all at once but over multiple transactions while others transferred the shares they wrongly received to different accounts. Five employees who canceled their sale orders had initially ordered bulk volumes. The Financial Supervisory Service believes these employees knew about the incorrect dividend payment but still sold the shares.



[Soundbite] Won Seung-yeon (Senior Deputy Governor, FSS) : "The employees claim they sold the shares to test whether the system had an error. But we believe their sell orders were intentional."



Investors losses caused by the employees' moral hazard is also due to a faulty system at Samsung Securities. When dividend payments are put into the computer system, the 'cash' and 'shares' menus both appear on the same screen, which can lead to potential errors. Also, it took nearly an hour from the time the brokerage discovered the mistake until it took action to prevent the sale of stocks, during which the damage snowballed. The financial watchdog has referred 21 Samsung Securities employees to the prosecution. It will also take stern action against the company and its executives following approval by the Financial Services Commission.

Ghost Shares Scandal

