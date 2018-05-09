KBS NEWS

뉴스

야구장은 거대한 흡연장…어린이에 대한 배려는 '실종'
야구장은 거대한 흡연장…어린이에 대한 배려는 ‘실종’
어린이날, 어린이에 대한 배려가 실종된 야구장어린이날 연휴 기간, 기자가 찾은 잠실야구장은 그야말로...
‘대형마트 의무휴업’ 찬성이 73%…더 늘리는 건 ‘반대’
‘대형마트 의무휴업’ 찬성이 73%…더 늘리는 건 ‘반대’
소비자 10명 중 7명은 대형마트 의무휴업 규제에 찬성하는 것으로 나타났다. 지난해 산업통상자원부가...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Ghost Shares Scandal
입력 2018.05.09 (15:01) | 수정 2018.05.09 (16:38) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Ghost Shares Scandal 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea’s financial watchdog, the Financial Supervisory Service, will file a complaint with the prosecution against 21 employees of Samsung Securities over the firm's dividend payout scandal. The employees knew they had received bogus stock dividends in error but still went ahead and sold them. Samsung Securities' employee stock ownership plan has also been called under question.

[Pkg]

The dividend payment scandal at local brokerage firm Samsung Securities broke out when dividends of one thousand 'shares' were mistakenly paid out to employees, instead of one thousand 'won' per share after an input error. 2.8 billion so-called "ghost" shares were deposited into employee accounts. Sixteen employees ended up selling over 5 million shares on the market. Some sold the shares not all at once but over multiple transactions while others transferred the shares they wrongly received to different accounts. Five employees who canceled their sale orders had initially ordered bulk volumes. The Financial Supervisory Service believes these employees knew about the incorrect dividend payment but still sold the shares.

[Soundbite] Won Seung-yeon (Senior Deputy Governor, FSS) : "The employees claim they sold the shares to test whether the system had an error. But we believe their sell orders were intentional."

Investors losses caused by the employees' moral hazard is also due to a faulty system at Samsung Securities. When dividend payments are put into the computer system, the 'cash' and 'shares' menus both appear on the same screen, which can lead to potential errors. Also, it took nearly an hour from the time the brokerage discovered the mistake until it took action to prevent the sale of stocks, during which the damage snowballed. The financial watchdog has referred 21 Samsung Securities employees to the prosecution. It will also take stern action against the company and its executives following approval by the Financial Services Commission.
  • Ghost Shares Scandal
    • 입력 2018.05.09 (15:01)
    • 수정 2018.05.09 (16:38)
    News Today
Ghost Shares Scandal
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea’s financial watchdog, the Financial Supervisory Service, will file a complaint with the prosecution against 21 employees of Samsung Securities over the firm's dividend payout scandal. The employees knew they had received bogus stock dividends in error but still went ahead and sold them. Samsung Securities' employee stock ownership plan has also been called under question.

[Pkg]

The dividend payment scandal at local brokerage firm Samsung Securities broke out when dividends of one thousand 'shares' were mistakenly paid out to employees, instead of one thousand 'won' per share after an input error. 2.8 billion so-called "ghost" shares were deposited into employee accounts. Sixteen employees ended up selling over 5 million shares on the market. Some sold the shares not all at once but over multiple transactions while others transferred the shares they wrongly received to different accounts. Five employees who canceled their sale orders had initially ordered bulk volumes. The Financial Supervisory Service believes these employees knew about the incorrect dividend payment but still sold the shares.

[Soundbite] Won Seung-yeon (Senior Deputy Governor, FSS) : "The employees claim they sold the shares to test whether the system had an error. But we believe their sell orders were intentional."

Investors losses caused by the employees' moral hazard is also due to a faulty system at Samsung Securities. When dividend payments are put into the computer system, the 'cash' and 'shares' menus both appear on the same screen, which can lead to potential errors. Also, it took nearly an hour from the time the brokerage discovered the mistake until it took action to prevent the sale of stocks, during which the damage snowballed. The financial watchdog has referred 21 Samsung Securities employees to the prosecution. It will also take stern action against the company and its executives following approval by the Financial Services Commission.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 N. Korea-China Talks
  2. 다음기사 Senior Jobs
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.추적60분, ‘비행가족’ 아무도 그들을 막을 수 없었다
  2. 2.정부, 비공개 회의서 “진에어, 항공 면허 취소 검토”
  3. 3.래미안은 어디로 가는가?
  4. 4.5만 원 ‘국민주’ 삼성전자와 이재용 경영권은 무슨 관계?
  5. 5.이명희 폭언이 ‘제언’ ‘의견전달’ 이라니… 직원 분노
  6. 6.“몸이 좋지 않아서”…애완견 훔쳐 개소주 만든 50대
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
크랩
K-Star
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 김태형
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.