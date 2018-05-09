[Anchor Lead]



A growing number of older people in Korea want to work. Many prefer to work for government agencies, as private-sector jobs often entail discrimination and difficult tasks. But senior jobs offered by government agencies also leave much to be desired.



[Pkg]



These elderly men who used to be school teachers had worked as culture guides at ancient palaces and museums for over a decade now until one day they were all of a sudden notified that they had been fired.



[Soundbite] "They just said that it was our last day. Such a heartbreak."



This happened because under the government guidelines... only seniors who are eligible for the basic pension can apply to work as culture guides. As former teachers, these elders were not qualified.



[Soundbite] Kim Seon-tae(76-year-old) : "It's sad that I have to face despair when I'm still full of energy to work. Rather than earning money, I want to feel a sense of accomplishment and utilize my skills."



This elderly man who takes care of senior patients had to quit his job several times. That's because he has to find his own clients by himself.



[Soundbite] (Senior Care Worker) : "The ward office refuses to help me find clients. I asked them for help, but they refused, citing privacy protection."



The number of senior jobs in the government sector has nearly doubled over the past five years, but there are still many unresolved issues. Most of the senior jobs are simple labor, while few jobs can meet the needs of some 7.2 million highly educated babyboomers.

Senior Jobs

입력 2018.05.09 (15:03) 수정 2018.05.09 (16:38) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A growing number of older people in Korea want to work. Many prefer to work for government agencies, as private-sector jobs often entail discrimination and difficult tasks. But senior jobs offered by government agencies also leave much to be desired.



[Pkg]



These elderly men who used to be school teachers had worked as culture guides at ancient palaces and museums for over a decade now until one day they were all of a sudden notified that they had been fired.



[Soundbite] "They just said that it was our last day. Such a heartbreak."



This happened because under the government guidelines... only seniors who are eligible for the basic pension can apply to work as culture guides. As former teachers, these elders were not qualified.



[Soundbite] Kim Seon-tae(76-year-old) : "It's sad that I have to face despair when I'm still full of energy to work. Rather than earning money, I want to feel a sense of accomplishment and utilize my skills."



This elderly man who takes care of senior patients had to quit his job several times. That's because he has to find his own clients by himself.



[Soundbite] (Senior Care Worker) : "The ward office refuses to help me find clients. I asked them for help, but they refused, citing privacy protection."



The number of senior jobs in the government sector has nearly doubled over the past five years, but there are still many unresolved issues. Most of the senior jobs are simple labor, while few jobs can meet the needs of some 7.2 million highly educated babyboomers.