KBS NEWS

뉴스

야구장은 거대한 흡연장…어린이에 대한 배려는 '실종'
야구장은 거대한 흡연장…어린이에 대한 배려는 ‘실종’
어린이날, 어린이에 대한 배려가 실종된 야구장어린이날 연휴 기간, 기자가 찾은 잠실야구장은 그야말로...
‘대형마트 의무휴업’ 찬성이 73%…더 늘리는 건 ‘반대’
‘대형마트 의무휴업’ 찬성이 73%…더 늘리는 건 ‘반대’
소비자 10명 중 7명은 대형마트 의무휴업 규제에 찬성하는 것으로 나타났다. 지난해 산업통상자원부가...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Nostalgic Alley
입력 2018.05.09 (15:07) | 수정 2018.05.09 (16:38) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Nostalgic Alley 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

On today’s Close Up, we take you to Gongju, Chungcheongnam-do Province, the ancient capital and cultural center of the ancient Baekjae Kingdom. Running through Gongju is the Jemincheon stream, and a path along that stream recreates the sensation of the ancient kingdom, as well as the 70s and 80s. Check it out.

[Pkg]

Gongju is divided into the old town and new town with Kumgang Bridge in between. The Jemincheon runs through the old town, which used to be the center of Gongju before the office of the Chungcheongnam-do Province relocated to Daejeon.

[Soundbite] Oh Kyung-mi(Gongju Culture and Tour Guide) : "Gongju was a representative modern city for 330 years. But it lost its vitality after the provincial government office moved to Daejeon. It is regaining its liveliness, as an urban redevelopment project launched in 2011 to revive the old town."

The area has become a must-visit destination in Gongju, as residents launched efforts to recapture its former glory. Let's start from the post office on the east end of the stream. At the entrance of the alley, a black-and-white mural depicting scenes playing out along the stream comes into view first. Nostalgia is brought up by the paintings of students in school uniforms and children playing by the stream. Next, let's go to a neighborhood of boarding houses. A yard appears from behind a run-down gate. A water pump is still there in the yard. Suitable as a boarding house, it consists of a big main building, an outside building and multiple rooms. It was converted into a lodging facility for tourists two years ago. There are pictures of singers who were popular during the 1970s and 80s. A pendulum clock hangs on a wall as always.

[Soundbite] Park Byung-ki(Seoul Resident) : "In the past, this used to be a large town housing the township office. My family was the only family to possess a pendulum clock. When a baby was born, its family came to my house to confirm the time of birth. I'd like to stay here once. I feel nostalgic with old memories flooding in."

Leaving the Jemincheon Stream behind, let's see more tourist destinations. An uphill path through the old town leads to Gongsan Castle, a key relic from the Baekje Kingdom 1,500 years ago. The castle was added to the UNESCO list of World Heritage in 2015 in recognition of its historical value.

[Soundbite] Kim Byung-soon(Gongju Culture and Tour Guide) : "Gongsan Castle was a space where kings and the royal family lived during the Ungjin era of Baekje. Five kings, such as Munju, Samgeun, Dongseong, Muryeong and Seong, lived in a palace here for 64 years."

A walk through green trees along the castle offers a scenic vistas all the way. In particular: the panoramic view of the wide Geum-gang River and the downtown area. Let's move on to Gongju Sanseong Market. This extra-large tteok or rice cake captures a lot of attention. Inside, it is filled with plump chestnuts. It is chestnut ramie tteok, a local delicacy of Gongju.

[Soundbite] Gam Bok-nam(Gongju, Chungcheongnam-do Prov. Resident) : "Gongju is famous for chestnuts. It is a very delicious ricecake that can be enjoyed only in Gongju."

Spend a day in Gongju and travel back in time while walking alosng this old, nostalgic neighborhood.
  • Nostalgic Alley
    • 입력 2018.05.09 (15:07)
    • 수정 2018.05.09 (16:38)
    News Today
Nostalgic Alley
[Anchor Lead]

On today’s Close Up, we take you to Gongju, Chungcheongnam-do Province, the ancient capital and cultural center of the ancient Baekjae Kingdom. Running through Gongju is the Jemincheon stream, and a path along that stream recreates the sensation of the ancient kingdom, as well as the 70s and 80s. Check it out.

[Pkg]

Gongju is divided into the old town and new town with Kumgang Bridge in between. The Jemincheon runs through the old town, which used to be the center of Gongju before the office of the Chungcheongnam-do Province relocated to Daejeon.

[Soundbite] Oh Kyung-mi(Gongju Culture and Tour Guide) : "Gongju was a representative modern city for 330 years. But it lost its vitality after the provincial government office moved to Daejeon. It is regaining its liveliness, as an urban redevelopment project launched in 2011 to revive the old town."

The area has become a must-visit destination in Gongju, as residents launched efforts to recapture its former glory. Let's start from the post office on the east end of the stream. At the entrance of the alley, a black-and-white mural depicting scenes playing out along the stream comes into view first. Nostalgia is brought up by the paintings of students in school uniforms and children playing by the stream. Next, let's go to a neighborhood of boarding houses. A yard appears from behind a run-down gate. A water pump is still there in the yard. Suitable as a boarding house, it consists of a big main building, an outside building and multiple rooms. It was converted into a lodging facility for tourists two years ago. There are pictures of singers who were popular during the 1970s and 80s. A pendulum clock hangs on a wall as always.

[Soundbite] Park Byung-ki(Seoul Resident) : "In the past, this used to be a large town housing the township office. My family was the only family to possess a pendulum clock. When a baby was born, its family came to my house to confirm the time of birth. I'd like to stay here once. I feel nostalgic with old memories flooding in."

Leaving the Jemincheon Stream behind, let's see more tourist destinations. An uphill path through the old town leads to Gongsan Castle, a key relic from the Baekje Kingdom 1,500 years ago. The castle was added to the UNESCO list of World Heritage in 2015 in recognition of its historical value.

[Soundbite] Kim Byung-soon(Gongju Culture and Tour Guide) : "Gongsan Castle was a space where kings and the royal family lived during the Ungjin era of Baekje. Five kings, such as Munju, Samgeun, Dongseong, Muryeong and Seong, lived in a palace here for 64 years."

A walk through green trees along the castle offers a scenic vistas all the way. In particular: the panoramic view of the wide Geum-gang River and the downtown area. Let's move on to Gongju Sanseong Market. This extra-large tteok or rice cake captures a lot of attention. Inside, it is filled with plump chestnuts. It is chestnut ramie tteok, a local delicacy of Gongju.

[Soundbite] Gam Bok-nam(Gongju, Chungcheongnam-do Prov. Resident) : "Gongju is famous for chestnuts. It is a very delicious ricecake that can be enjoyed only in Gongju."

Spend a day in Gongju and travel back in time while walking alosng this old, nostalgic neighborhood.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Blood Poisoning
  2. 다음기사 KOSPI 2,444.94 KOSDAQ 834.79
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.추적60분, ‘비행가족’ 아무도 그들을 막을 수 없었다
  2. 2.정부, 비공개 회의서 “진에어, 항공 면허 취소 검토”
  3. 3.래미안은 어디로 가는가?
  4. 4.5만 원 ‘국민주’ 삼성전자와 이재용 경영권은 무슨 관계?
  5. 5.이명희 폭언이 ‘제언’ ‘의견전달’ 이라니… 직원 분노
  6. 6.“몸이 좋지 않아서”…애완견 훔쳐 개소주 만든 50대
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
크랩
K-Star
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 김태형
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.