Nostalgic Alley

On today’s Close Up, we take you to Gongju, Chungcheongnam-do Province, the ancient capital and cultural center of the ancient Baekjae Kingdom. Running through Gongju is the Jemincheon stream, and a path along that stream recreates the sensation of the ancient kingdom, as well as the 70s and 80s. Check it out.



Gongju is divided into the old town and new town with Kumgang Bridge in between. The Jemincheon runs through the old town, which used to be the center of Gongju before the office of the Chungcheongnam-do Province relocated to Daejeon.



[Soundbite] Oh Kyung-mi(Gongju Culture and Tour Guide) : "Gongju was a representative modern city for 330 years. But it lost its vitality after the provincial government office moved to Daejeon. It is regaining its liveliness, as an urban redevelopment project launched in 2011 to revive the old town."



The area has become a must-visit destination in Gongju, as residents launched efforts to recapture its former glory. Let's start from the post office on the east end of the stream. At the entrance of the alley, a black-and-white mural depicting scenes playing out along the stream comes into view first. Nostalgia is brought up by the paintings of students in school uniforms and children playing by the stream. Next, let's go to a neighborhood of boarding houses. A yard appears from behind a run-down gate. A water pump is still there in the yard. Suitable as a boarding house, it consists of a big main building, an outside building and multiple rooms. It was converted into a lodging facility for tourists two years ago. There are pictures of singers who were popular during the 1970s and 80s. A pendulum clock hangs on a wall as always.



[Soundbite] Park Byung-ki(Seoul Resident) : "In the past, this used to be a large town housing the township office. My family was the only family to possess a pendulum clock. When a baby was born, its family came to my house to confirm the time of birth. I'd like to stay here once. I feel nostalgic with old memories flooding in."



Leaving the Jemincheon Stream behind, let's see more tourist destinations. An uphill path through the old town leads to Gongsan Castle, a key relic from the Baekje Kingdom 1,500 years ago. The castle was added to the UNESCO list of World Heritage in 2015 in recognition of its historical value.



[Soundbite] Kim Byung-soon(Gongju Culture and Tour Guide) : "Gongsan Castle was a space where kings and the royal family lived during the Ungjin era of Baekje. Five kings, such as Munju, Samgeun, Dongseong, Muryeong and Seong, lived in a palace here for 64 years."



A walk through green trees along the castle offers a scenic vistas all the way. In particular: the panoramic view of the wide Geum-gang River and the downtown area. Let's move on to Gongju Sanseong Market. This extra-large tteok or rice cake captures a lot of attention. Inside, it is filled with plump chestnuts. It is chestnut ramie tteok, a local delicacy of Gongju.



[Soundbite] Gam Bok-nam(Gongju, Chungcheongnam-do Prov. Resident) : "Gongju is famous for chestnuts. It is a very delicious ricecake that can be enjoyed only in Gongju."



Spend a day in Gongju and travel back in time while walking alosng this old, nostalgic neighborhood.

Nostalgic Alley

입력 2018.05.09 (15:07) 수정 2018.05.09 (16:38) News Today

