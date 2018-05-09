Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!



Today is the last episode of . For the final finale, we invite you to the icy-cold Korean cold noodles! Inter-Korean Summit brought 'Naengmyeon' craze in Korea. Let's enjoy together.





[Taste of Korea] Korean Cold Noodles (Naengmyeon)

입력 2018.05.09 (16:13) 페이스북 Live

