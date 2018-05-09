KBS NEWS

‘대형마트 의무휴업’ 찬성이 73%…더 늘리는 건 ‘반대’
[Taste of Korea] Korean Cold Noodles (Naengmyeon)
입력 2018.05.09 (16:13)
Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!

Today is the last episode of . For the final finale, we invite you to the icy-cold Korean cold noodles! Inter-Korean Summit brought 'Naengmyeon' craze in Korea. Let's enjoy together.

