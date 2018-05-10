[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has released three American detainees, sending them home with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his way to Washington. Meanwhile, the leaders of South Korea and the United States spoke on the phone on Wednesday night Korea time to discuss the upcoming North Korea-U.S. summit talks. President Trump said that he views the release of the three Korean-Americans as a positive gesture ahead of the summit.



Upon his arrival to Korea from the trilateral summit meeting with China and Japan on Wednesday night, President Moon Jae-in spoke on the phone with U.S. President Donald Trump for about 25 minutes, according to Cheong Wa Dae. The two leaders exchanged their opinions on the release of three American citizens who had been held captive in North Korea and the upcoming summit meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. President Trump said he views the release of the three Americans as a positive gesture for the upcoming talks with the North Korean leader. He added that the three Americans were found to be in good health, and thanked President Moon for his contribution to their release. President Trump stressed that the second meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Kim Jong-un was quite productive. President Moon, for his part, congratulated the United States on the release of its citizens by calling it the right decision in terms of human rights and humanitarianism. He also credited President Trump's determination and leadership for the release. Trump also told Moon that he would soon announce the time and location of his upcoming summit with the North Korean leader.

U.S. Detainees Freed

입력 2018.05.10 (14:55) 수정 2018.05.10 (16:40) News Today

