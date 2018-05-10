[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean presidential office says it believes the release of American detainees in North Korea will have a positive effect on the upcoming North Korea-US summit. The Pyongyang-Washington summit is also expected to be an important topic during South Korea-US summit talks scheduled for May 22.



[Pkg]



South Korea's presidential office has immediately welcomed the news of three American detainees released from North Korea. Chief presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan said in a statement that North Korea's decision will serve as a very positive factor for the success of the North Korea-U.S. summit. He also noted the significance of all three American detainees being of Korean descent. The secretary also said that during the inter-Korean summit on April 27th, President Moon Jae-in made a request to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the swift release of six South Korean nationals also held in the North. The release of the captives is expected to further foster a mood of peace and reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula ahead of the summit between North Korean and U.S. leaders.

Mood for Peace

