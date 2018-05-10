KBS NEWS

사진과 평면도로 본 세월호 직립 이후 수습 지역
사진과 평면도로 본 세월호 직립 이후 수습 지역…수색 어떻게?
세월호를 바로 일으켜 세우는 작업이 끝나면 다음 과제는 아직 남은 미수습자를...
물컵의 나비효과? 한진그룹에 닥친 태풍
물컵의 나비효과? 한진그룹에 닥친 태풍
대한항공 계열사 진에어의 심벌마크는 나비입니다. 나비처럼 자유롭게 이곳저곳을 날아서 여행하...

Sewol Investigation
입력 2018.05.10 (14:58) | 수정 2018.05.10 (16:40) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Sewol Investigation 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Crews in the southwestern port city of Mokpo have erected the Sewol Ferry to its upright position for the first time since it sank four years ago. However, many of the clues to identifying the cause of the ferry's sinking remain under water. KBS has found dozens of containers of cargo under the sea. There is also the matter of cargo presumed to have been lost during the salvage operation.

[Pkg]

This is a report by a Sewol investigation panel that surveyed the waters where the ferry sank. Cargo was found around the sinking site. 25 cargo units were identified and confirmed. 22 were containers and the remaining units were steel bars and H-beams. As the trail of cargo was connected, it overlapped with the sailing route of the sunken ferry. It's presumed to be the cargo that was on the deck. However, eight cargo units were found at a site quite distant from the sinking point. The Sewol was moved three kilometers to reach a semi-submersible vessel during its salvage last year. Five cargo units were discovered along this route. What are these five cargo units? During the salvage of the ferry, the government said that no cargo was lost.

[Soundbite] Lee Cheol-jo(Head of Sewol Salvage Team (Mar. 23, 2017)) : "Cargo could not be lost, as containers blocked the entrance of the ramp in the stern."

But the investigative panel concluded that these items are highly likely cargo from the Sewol. If it is true that cargo was lost from the ferry, the likelihood is growing that the remains or belongings of missing victims were swept away. A 2014 prosecutorial probe concluded that the sinking was caused by overloading and the excessive leaning of cargo. However, dispute has continued, as it is impossible to identify the exact volume of the cargo. For this reason, the investigative panel officially asked the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to search for and recover cargo remaining underwater. However, the ministry is skeptical about the request, saying that the operation will take a great deal of time and money. The ministry added that it is unlikely that missing victims were swept away and lost.
