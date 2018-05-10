[Anchor Lead]



The portal site Naver, which has been under fire for its failure to prevent online comment rigging, has announced additional measures to address the scandal. The portal has vowed to forgo its authority in editing news stories and managing online comments, and promised to cooperate with the media on the introduction of the outlink system.



[Pkg]



All the major news stories appearing on the front page of Naver's mobile site, which is largely regarded as a barometer of public opinion, are edited directly by Naver. But under Naver's new policies, it will forgo its authority to edit news stories. The move is construed to stem from accusations that the portal contributed to the online comment rigging by using media reports. Naver has also pledged to transfer its authority to manage online comments aimed at manipulating public opinion to the media.



[Soundbite] Han Seong-sook(CEO, Naver) : "I believe that the online comment rigging scandal was caused by the allocation of news stories on the front page, which draws the attention of 30 million people."



In September, Naver will also overhaul the design of its mobile page so that the first thing users see upon accessing the website is a search window instead of news stories. The portal has also expressed its willingness to introduce the outlink system. However, its efficacy remains to be seen, as Naver plans to apply the outlink system only to media outlets that agree to give up on news reprinting fees.

Managing Comments

입력 2018.05.10 (15:00) 수정 2018.05.10 (16:40) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The portal site Naver, which has been under fire for its failure to prevent online comment rigging, has announced additional measures to address the scandal. The portal has vowed to forgo its authority in editing news stories and managing online comments, and promised to cooperate with the media on the introduction of the outlink system.



[Pkg]



All the major news stories appearing on the front page of Naver's mobile site, which is largely regarded as a barometer of public opinion, are edited directly by Naver. But under Naver's new policies, it will forgo its authority to edit news stories. The move is construed to stem from accusations that the portal contributed to the online comment rigging by using media reports. Naver has also pledged to transfer its authority to manage online comments aimed at manipulating public opinion to the media.



[Soundbite] Han Seong-sook(CEO, Naver) : "I believe that the online comment rigging scandal was caused by the allocation of news stories on the front page, which draws the attention of 30 million people."



In September, Naver will also overhaul the design of its mobile page so that the first thing users see upon accessing the website is a search window instead of news stories. The portal has also expressed its willingness to introduce the outlink system. However, its efficacy remains to be seen, as Naver plans to apply the outlink system only to media outlets that agree to give up on news reprinting fees.