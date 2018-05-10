[Anchor Lead]



With registered vehicles in the country increasing by 800-thousand units each year, available license plate numbers are expected to reach their limit by the second half of next year. The government will tackle the issue by way of adding more digits.



[Pkg]



The government has practically finalized a plan to add more numbers to a new license plate model that will be introduced next year. The Transport Ministry had commissioned a polling agency for a public survey, and the results show that more people prefer adding numbers over adding Korean characters. The difference in opinion was 24 percentage points wide. Related agencies including the police force and provincial governments have also been found to prefer the addition of numbers. If the number plan is adopted, 200 million new license plate numbers will become available. Certain digits such as 112 and 119 can also be used for special purposes. Meanwhile opinions are split over changing the design of license plates. Some options include attaching a reflective film to include the national emblem of the "taegeuk" design or to insert a code to prevent forgeries. The heightened reflection can improve night time recognition but the down side involves greater cost and the resistance to changes taking place too abruptly. The government will prepare a revised plan on improving the license plate design and font, and will re-gather public opinion.

Adding More Digits

입력 2018.05.10 (15:02) 수정 2018.05.10 (16:40) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With registered vehicles in the country increasing by 800-thousand units each year, available license plate numbers are expected to reach their limit by the second half of next year. The government will tackle the issue by way of adding more digits.



[Pkg]



The government has practically finalized a plan to add more numbers to a new license plate model that will be introduced next year. The Transport Ministry had commissioned a polling agency for a public survey, and the results show that more people prefer adding numbers over adding Korean characters. The difference in opinion was 24 percentage points wide. Related agencies including the police force and provincial governments have also been found to prefer the addition of numbers. If the number plan is adopted, 200 million new license plate numbers will become available. Certain digits such as 112 and 119 can also be used for special purposes. Meanwhile opinions are split over changing the design of license plates. Some options include attaching a reflective film to include the national emblem of the "taegeuk" design or to insert a code to prevent forgeries. The heightened reflection can improve night time recognition but the down side involves greater cost and the resistance to changes taking place too abruptly. The government will prepare a revised plan on improving the license plate design and font, and will re-gather public opinion.