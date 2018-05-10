KBS NEWS

사진과 평면도로 본 세월호 직립 이후 수습 지역
사진과 평면도로 본 세월호 직립 이후 수습 지역…수색 어떻게?
세월호를 바로 일으켜 세우는 작업이 끝나면 다음 과제는 아직 남은 미수습자를...
물컵의 나비효과? 한진그룹에 닥친 태풍
물컵의 나비효과? 한진그룹에 닥친 태풍
대한항공 계열사 진에어의 심벌마크는 나비입니다. 나비처럼 자유롭게 이곳저곳을 날아서 여행하...

Uprising Footage
입력 2018.05.10 (15:03) | 수정 2018.05.10 (16:40) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A rare video capturing scenes of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising has been unveiled to the public for the first time. The footage shows martial law commanders smiling after they seized the Jeollanamdo provincial government complex as well as the burial of remains at the Mangwoldong cemetery in Gwangju.

[Pkg]

Martial law troops take over the Jeollanamdo provincial government building in the early hours of May 27, 1980, claiming they are rooting out rioters. 17 citizen militia men were killed while 200 others were taken into custody. Just hours after the provincial building, which was the last battleground of the Gwangju democratic uprising, was subdued, key commanders of the new army visited the site. A person who flew in from a helicopter greets the commanders. He is then-defense minister Joo Young-bok. The video also shows Park Jun-byung, leader of the 20th Division which was called in to suppress the uprising, as well as chief commander So Jun-yeol, who was the official head of the martial law army. Army vice chief of staff Hwang Young-si is also spotted. He's known to have been a central figure in pushing for a tough crackdown within the new military. Shoulders are tapped, handshakes are exchanged. Then a smile spreads on the face of commander So who was in charge of the subjugation.

[Soundbite] Lee Jae-eui(May 18 Memorial Foundation) : "The smiling troops indulged in a triumphant spirit are in stark contrast with the victims..."

The May 18 Democratization Movement Archives in Gwangju unveiled this rare black and white video purchased from a private collector. It also captures never before witnessed gruesome scenes of dead bodies placed in the morgue and a burial site at the Mangwoldong cemetery. The archives have shown the film in a public viewing ahead of the 38th anniversary of the uprising. It will now work to locate the figures and places that appear in the video.
