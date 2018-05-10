KBS NEWS

뉴스

사진과 평면도로 본 세월호 직립 이후 수습 지역
사진과 평면도로 본 세월호 직립 이후 수습 지역…수색 어떻게?
세월호를 바로 일으켜 세우는 작업이 끝나면 다음 과제는 아직 남은 미수습자를...
물컵의 나비효과? 한진그룹에 닥친 태풍
물컵의 나비효과? 한진그룹에 닥친 태풍
대한항공 계열사 진에어의 심벌마크는 나비입니다. 나비처럼 자유롭게 이곳저곳을 날아서 여행하...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Bookish Celebrities
입력 2018.05.10 (15:05) | 수정 2018.05.10 (16:40) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Bookish Celebrities 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Culture Ministry has designated this year as the year of books and is staging various campaigns to encourage the habit of reading. Today, we introduce stars known as hardcore book lovers despite their busy schedules. Here is the story.

[Pkg]

Actor Yoon Si-yoon is a regular on the KBS weekend reality variety show "Two Days and One Night." Yoon says that his hobby is reading. How how much does he read?

[Soundbite] Yoon Si-yoon(Actor) : "I don't finish many books. I read as much as I want. I finish books that I find fun. If they are not fun, I just change books. This is why I have lots of books at my home. I begin about 20 books and finish up five or six books a month."

He's a voracious reader who loves losing himself in his books. Si-yoon deserves some admiration for that reading habit. If Yoon Si-yoon is the king of reading. here is his female counterpart, the queen. Hani, of the five-member idol girl group EXID. Matching her reputation as a great book lover, Hani appeared in an entertainment show about publishing. In the program, she, as a reader, assessed books published by other entertainers. How did she become such a bookworm?

[Soundbite] Hani(Singer) : "I sought advice and consolation from books when I had a difficult time and there was no one to talk. I found a great deal of courage in books."

Then, it might be good if Hani writes a book herself.

[Soundbite] Hani(Singer) : "I don't think that only a great person can write. But it seems that to some extent, those who think about writing and live that way become writers. I thought I should more focus on living a writer-like life."

She sounds so bookish and thoughtful as expected. In addition to Hani, there are other idol singers known to be book lovers, such as Seo-hyun of Girls' Generation, and Yang Yo-seob and Sohn Dong-un of Highlight. Idol boy group Astro's Cha Eun-woo was seen on news participating in a reading and debate class, when he was a singer trainee. Magician Choi Hyun-woo says that reading gives him inspirations about his magic performances.

[Soundbite] Choi Hyun-woo(Magician) : "Most of my magic comes from books. I get new ideas from books for various applications in my performances."

Choi eagerly promotes the benefits of reading, saying that books provide answers to every problem. According to Choi, finding fun and pleasure in books is the first crucial step to make reading come as second nature. The warm spring weather often entices people out of their homes. Why not grab a book from your bookshelf and head to a nearby park on a beautiful day.
  • Bookish Celebrities
    • 입력 2018.05.10 (15:05)
    • 수정 2018.05.10 (16:40)
    News Today
Bookish Celebrities
[Anchor Lead]

The Culture Ministry has designated this year as the year of books and is staging various campaigns to encourage the habit of reading. Today, we introduce stars known as hardcore book lovers despite their busy schedules. Here is the story.

[Pkg]

Actor Yoon Si-yoon is a regular on the KBS weekend reality variety show "Two Days and One Night." Yoon says that his hobby is reading. How how much does he read?

[Soundbite] Yoon Si-yoon(Actor) : "I don't finish many books. I read as much as I want. I finish books that I find fun. If they are not fun, I just change books. This is why I have lots of books at my home. I begin about 20 books and finish up five or six books a month."

He's a voracious reader who loves losing himself in his books. Si-yoon deserves some admiration for that reading habit. If Yoon Si-yoon is the king of reading. here is his female counterpart, the queen. Hani, of the five-member idol girl group EXID. Matching her reputation as a great book lover, Hani appeared in an entertainment show about publishing. In the program, she, as a reader, assessed books published by other entertainers. How did she become such a bookworm?

[Soundbite] Hani(Singer) : "I sought advice and consolation from books when I had a difficult time and there was no one to talk. I found a great deal of courage in books."

Then, it might be good if Hani writes a book herself.

[Soundbite] Hani(Singer) : "I don't think that only a great person can write. But it seems that to some extent, those who think about writing and live that way become writers. I thought I should more focus on living a writer-like life."

She sounds so bookish and thoughtful as expected. In addition to Hani, there are other idol singers known to be book lovers, such as Seo-hyun of Girls' Generation, and Yang Yo-seob and Sohn Dong-un of Highlight. Idol boy group Astro's Cha Eun-woo was seen on news participating in a reading and debate class, when he was a singer trainee. Magician Choi Hyun-woo says that reading gives him inspirations about his magic performances.

[Soundbite] Choi Hyun-woo(Magician) : "Most of my magic comes from books. I get new ideas from books for various applications in my performances."

Choi eagerly promotes the benefits of reading, saying that books provide answers to every problem. According to Choi, finding fun and pleasure in books is the first crucial step to make reading come as second nature. The warm spring weather often entices people out of their homes. Why not grab a book from your bookshelf and head to a nearby park on a beautiful day.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Uprising Footage
  2. 다음기사 [Korea Snapshot] Anseong Farmland
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
GO현장
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.교통사고 뒤 이상한 ‘후진’…검·경 잇단 살인죄 적용
  2. 2.국세청 홍보대사에 ‘모범납세자’ 김혜수·하정우
  3. 3.세월호 4년 만에 세우기 성공…94.5도까지 직립
  4. 4.최승호 MBC 사장, 이영자에게 사과 불구 ‘후폭풍’
  5. 5.반려견이 이웃주민들에게 남긴 ‘사과문’?!
  6. 6.대학 축제 앞두고 ‘술 판매 금지’ …학교 찾아가보니
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
크랩
K-Star
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 김태형
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.