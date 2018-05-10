[Anchor Lead]



Bookish Celebrities

입력 2018.05.10 (15:05) 수정 2018.05.10 (16:40) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Culture Ministry has designated this year as the year of books and is staging various campaigns to encourage the habit of reading. Today, we introduce stars known as hardcore book lovers despite their busy schedules. Here is the story.



[Pkg]



Actor Yoon Si-yoon is a regular on the KBS weekend reality variety show "Two Days and One Night." Yoon says that his hobby is reading. How how much does he read?



[Soundbite] Yoon Si-yoon(Actor) : "I don't finish many books. I read as much as I want. I finish books that I find fun. If they are not fun, I just change books. This is why I have lots of books at my home. I begin about 20 books and finish up five or six books a month."



He's a voracious reader who loves losing himself in his books. Si-yoon deserves some admiration for that reading habit. If Yoon Si-yoon is the king of reading. here is his female counterpart, the queen. Hani, of the five-member idol girl group EXID. Matching her reputation as a great book lover, Hani appeared in an entertainment show about publishing. In the program, she, as a reader, assessed books published by other entertainers. How did she become such a bookworm?



[Soundbite] Hani(Singer) : "I sought advice and consolation from books when I had a difficult time and there was no one to talk. I found a great deal of courage in books."



Then, it might be good if Hani writes a book herself.



[Soundbite] Hani(Singer) : "I don't think that only a great person can write. But it seems that to some extent, those who think about writing and live that way become writers. I thought I should more focus on living a writer-like life."



She sounds so bookish and thoughtful as expected. In addition to Hani, there are other idol singers known to be book lovers, such as Seo-hyun of Girls' Generation, and Yang Yo-seob and Sohn Dong-un of Highlight. Idol boy group Astro's Cha Eun-woo was seen on news participating in a reading and debate class, when he was a singer trainee. Magician Choi Hyun-woo says that reading gives him inspirations about his magic performances.



[Soundbite] Choi Hyun-woo(Magician) : "Most of my magic comes from books. I get new ideas from books for various applications in my performances."



Choi eagerly promotes the benefits of reading, saying that books provide answers to every problem. According to Choi, finding fun and pleasure in books is the first crucial step to make reading come as second nature. The warm spring weather often entices people out of their homes. Why not grab a book from your bookshelf and head to a nearby park on a beautiful day.