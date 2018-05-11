[Anchor Lead]



U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will be meeting North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12. It’s a high-stakes event – the first time ever for the sitting leaders of the two countries to meet face to face, with no less than denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula on the agenda.



U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter the venue of the first ever Washington-Pyongyang summit. It will be Singapore As a neutral state, the Southeast Asian island is regarded as an ideal venue for its outstanding security and media facilities. The maiden event for both sides is scheduled to take place on June 12, shortly after the G7 meeting in Canada. At one point, the U.S. considered holding the talks with Pyongyang prior to the G7 gathering, but decided to postpone it due to President Trump's schedule. Topping the agenda is the denuclearization roadmap. The two leaders will likely decide on the establishment of peace on the Peninsula by declaring the end of the Korean War and signing a peace treaty, and discuss compensation for Pyongyang in return for abandoning nuclear weapons. President Trump said via Twitter that both Pyongyang and Washington will (quote) "try to make the meeting a very special moment for world peace."

Trump-Kim Summit

입력 2018.05.11 (15:26) 수정 2018.05.11 (16:52) News Today

