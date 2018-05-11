[Anchor Lead]



Singapore welcomed the news that it had been chosen as the venue for the U.S.-North Korea summit. There had been speculation the meeting might take place at the Panmunjeom border village on the inter-Korean, as the South Korean government had hoped, or even some other third country in Asia or Europe. So, why Singapore? Here’s more.



It was Singapore where the leaders of Taiwan and China met for the first time in 60 years in 2015. The country has the experience of mediating historic summits and is also viewed as a neutral stage for diplomacy. This is why the U.S. and North Korea are believed to have chosen the city for their summit meeting. North Korea has an embassy in Singapore while many of its trading and shipping firms also operate in the country, boasting a tight-knit organization. Most of all, it takes about 6 to 7 hours to fly from Pyongyang to Singapore, a distance manageable for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to fly to in his private plane. Also Singapore's safe security makes it easier for escort concerns during transport. Convenient transportation and well established infrastructure were also viewed as merits. The Panmunjeom border village and the North Korean capital Pyongyang were also mentioned as possible candidate venues. But the North and the U.S. appear to have settled for a summit location that is less of a political burden to both sides.

Meeting in Singapore

